Deri: Hamas refusal to join fight encouraging for long-term truce

Cabinet minister Aryeh Deri says Hamas’s apparent refusal to join the Islamic Jihad-led rocket fire against Israel is encouraging for ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a long-term ceasefire with the Gaza-ruling terror group.

“We are in the middle of a process of reaching understandings with Hamas, and you see that it is interested [in securing an agreement with Israel] because it didn’t join the fighting,” the Shas leader tells the Ynet news site.

“We have no interest in continuing [the fighting],” says Deri as a ceasefire takes hold. “They [Islamic Jihad] didn’t enter this in order to open a new round [of conflict].”