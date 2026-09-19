IDF says it struck Hezbollah sites after terror group’s explosive device lightly wounded two troops

Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured by a Hezbollah explosive device in southern Lebanon this morning, prompting strikes on the terror group’s sites, the military says.

The IDF says an engineering vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb planted by Hezbollah inside the military’s south Lebanon buffer zone during the incident.

Two soldiers were injured in the blast and taken to a hospital in good condition, the military says, adding that their families were notified.

In response to the explosion, the IDF says that it struck several Hezbollah infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon, including surveillance posts and sites used by the terror group to advance attacks.

כוחות צה"ל ממשיכים להיות פרוסים במרחב הביטחוני בדרום לבנון בהתאם להסכם, וימשיכו לפעול להסרת איומים על אזרחי מדינת ישראל וכוחות צה"ל. צה"ל פועל כעת ויפעל גם בהמשך בעוצמה מול ניסיונותיו החוזרים ונשנים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה לפגוע בכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/OVq6Y3CpL2 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 19, 2026