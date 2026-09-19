Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 19, 2026

IDF says it struck Hezbollah sites after terror group’s explosive device lightly wounded two troops

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:04 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured by a Hezbollah explosive device in southern Lebanon this morning, prompting strikes on the terror group’s sites, the military says.

The IDF says an engineering vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb planted by Hezbollah inside the military’s south Lebanon buffer zone during the incident.

Two soldiers were injured in the blast and taken to a hospital in good condition, the military says, adding that their families were notified.

In response to the explosion, the IDF says that it struck several Hezbollah infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon, including surveillance posts and sites used by the terror group to advance attacks.

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