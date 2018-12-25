Despite pullout, Russia hopes to keep hotline with US in Syria

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Jewish groups offer assistance after Indonesian tsunami
Jewish groups are offering assistance in the wake of a tsunami in Indonesia that has left more than 400 dead and thousands homeless.
The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee is providing emergency relief and assessing emerging needs in the Kalianda and Rajabasa subdistricts of Lampung, a province on the southern tip of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, which was hard hit by the tsunami. Some 14,000 people also were injured in the natural disaster.
The aid provided so far includes health services, clean water and supplies for survivors.
JDC has had a presence in Indonesia since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. More recently, JDC has provided aid after an earthquake and tsunami in September stuck Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island, and an earthquake that in July hit Lombok.
IsraAID has had an Emergency Response Team in Indonesia since the Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami in September, it notes.
In a post on Facebook, the Israeli-based international humanitarian aid agency writes: “IsraAID’s team currently in Indonesia has been monitoring the situation following the deadly tsunami and volcanic eruption. At the moment, we are assessing needs on the ground, in conversation with local partners.”
Israel’s Foreign Ministry in a tweet offered “profound sympathies” for all those affected by the natural disaster, but did not offer concrete aid.
Indonesia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and has rejected previous offers of aid.
Turkey warns France against supporting Kurd militia
Turkey warns France against protecting a US-backed Kurdish militia in Syria and says Ankara’s military power was enough to defeat the Islamic State after US troops withdraw.
Washington’s decision to pull out all 2,000 ground forces from Syria has stunned most allies, including France, but was greeted with approval by Turkey.
Ankara believes its forces supporting Syrian opposition fighters will now have a freer rein to target Kurdish fighters from the US-backed People’s Protection Units (YPG).
“If France is staying to contribute to Syria’s future, great, but if they are doing this to protect the [militia], this will bring no benefit to anyone,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says, according to Hurriyet daily.
‘Bacterial irregularities’ found in Nahariya water supply
Residents of the northern coastal city of Nahariya should boil tap water before drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth, until further notice, the Health Ministry advises.
The warning comes after “bacterial irregularities” are found in the water supply, the ministry says.
Despite pullout, Russia hopes to keep hotline with US in Syria
A top Russian official says that Moscow expects that a hotline between Russia and the US military will be kept in place despite the impending US withdrawal from Syria.
US President Donald Trump announced last week that the US will withdraw all of its 2,000 forces in Syria, a move that will leave control of the oil-rich eastern third of Syria up for grabs. Russia launched its military operation in Syria in 2015 to back its longtime ally President Bashar Assad.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryakov says in an interview with the RIA Novosti news agency Tuesday that it would be a “big mistake” to dismantle the hotline that Russia and the US use to prevent potential clashes and says he sees no indications that the Americans would do that.
Poll: A hypothetical Gantz-Lapid alliance can’t trounce Likud
Another political poll continues to place Netanyahu’s Likud squarely in the lead.
According to the Walla news survey of 521 respondents, the Likud party would receive a projected 32 seats in the 120-seat parliament, followed by Yesh Atid with 17, Jewish Home with 12, the Zionist Union and Joint (Arab) List with 11, Meretz and United Torah Judaism with 8 apiece, Yisrael Beytenu and Kulanu with 6, Orly Levy-Abekesis’s unnamed party snatching five seats and Shas receiving four.
Throwing a hypothetical party by former IDF chief Benny Gantz into the mix did not dramatically alter Likud’s prospects, giving it 31 seats to Gantz’s 14, followed by Yesh Atid with 12.
Should Yesh Atid and Gantz join forces, the poll showed it would inch closer to Likud, but would still fall short of winning — with 26 seats to the ruling party’s 31.
Ex-defense chief Ya’alon launches new political party
Former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon announces he’s forming a new political party and will run in the April election.
“I’ve promised and I’ve kept my promise,” says Ya’alon in a Facebook post. He says he’ll head the party and will soon unveil the party list.
“This party won’t have any shenanigans,” he says.
Ya’alon, a hawkish former IDF chief of staff and former Likud member, has vowed to challenge Netanyahu since he was ousted from the Defense Ministry in 2016 by the prime minister, to be replaced by Avigdor Liberman.
Iran presents budget to counter ‘cruel’ US sanctions
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday unveils Iran’s first annual budget since the return of US sanctions, saying it had been adjusted to take account of Washington’s “cruel” measures.
The Iranian president announces a 20 percent increase in public sector wages in a sign of the economic challenges the Islamic republic has faced since the United States pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal earlier this year.
The speech gave only a few general points of the budget — which will now be scrutinized and voted on by parliament — but acknowledges the pressure Iran was under.
Pope hopes for peace in Israel, Yemen, Syria
Pope Francis says in his Christmas message Tuesday that he hopes the festive season would lead to a resumption of peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians.
“May this Christmas help us to rediscover the bonds of fraternity linking us together,” he says in his traditional Christmas “Urbi and Orbi” message. “May it enable Israelis and Palestinians to resume dialogue and undertake a journey of peace that can put an end to a conflict that for over 70 years has rent the land chosen by the Lord to show his face of love.”
The pontiff says he hopes a truce in conflict-ravaged Yemen will end a devastating war which has killed around 10,000 people since 2015 and pushed 14 million Yemenis to the brink of famine.
“My thoughts turn to Yemen, in the hope that the truce brokered by the international community may finally bring relief to all those children and people exhausted by war and famine,” he says.
The pope also evokes the war in Syria, from where US President Donald Trump has decided to pull out some 2,000 troops in a controversial decision, arguing that the Islamic State has been defeated.
