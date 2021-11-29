Doctor who returned from UK suspected to have contracted Omicron strain

An Israeli doctor who works at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv and who recently returned from a conference in London is suspected to have contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Hebrew media reports.

The doctor initially tested negative for COVID-19 when returning to Israel and went to work at the hospital before being told he was positive and suspected to be the third confirmed Omicron case in the country.

Sheba says the doctor has undergone an epidemiological investigation.

The doctor had received three vaccine shots and has mild symptoms.