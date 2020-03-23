The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Driving tests canceled until further notice — Transportation Ministry
The Transportation Ministry says all driving tests, whether theoretical or practical, are being canceled until further notice.
The expiration dates of theory tests and medical examinations are being extended by three months.
Gaza imam claims virus is ‘soldier of Allah,’ isn’t hitting Palestinians, Muslims
A clip published by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) shows Gazan Imam Jamil Al-Mutawa claiming that the coronavirus is a “soldier of Allah (God)” that has harmed Western countries while sparing Palestinians and Muslims.
“Look how anyone who schemes against the Al-Aqsa Mosque is being shattered to smithereens… This is the greatness of Allah!” he is heard saying, praying that God will continue unleashing the virus against those behind the US administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed the “deal of the century.”
The sermon at the White Mosque in Gaza, originally broadcast Friday by the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV, came a day before the first two cases were confirmed in the Gaza Strip.
There have been at least 59 cases of the virus in the Palestinian-ruled areas of the West Bank.
And one of the hardest-hit countries in the world, Iran, is Muslim.
Iran reports 127 more virus deaths; death toll now 1,812
Iran’s state TV is reporting another 127 coronavirus deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,812 amid 23,049 confirmed cases.
Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East, and has faced widespread criticism for not imposing stricter quarantine measures early on.
It is also suffering under severe American sanctions imposed after US President Donald Trump withdrew from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
— AP
McDonald’s closes its Israel restaurants, will supply hospitals with free food
McDonald’s says it is closing all its restaurants in Israel to the general public due to the coronavirus crisis.
It will operate five stores in an emergency format, supplying free food to hospitals, law enforcement forces and Magen David Adom medical staff, it says.
“We hope to return to normal soon,” it says in a statement.
The fast food chain has also closed many of its restaurants elsewhere, include all its branches in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
Netanyahu’s bloc to boycott today’s Knesset discussions — Likud
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party says all the members of the right-wing religious bloc will boycott today’s Knesset session, accusing the rival Blue and White party of “dictatorial, destructive conduct.”
Benny Gantz’s party, with a 61-strong majority that includes the predominantly Arab Joint List, is planning to replace Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, form the Arrangements Committee and kick off the 23rd Knesset’s activity despite fierce opposition by the current caretaker government.
“Blue and White are trampling democracy using a one-person majority, and with the help of the Joint List, including terror supporter Hiba Yazbak,” says Likud, which itself governed several years back with a one-person majority.
“In the history of the State of Israel… there has never been a situation in which the formation of an Arrangements Committee and other committees is brought to a vote without agreement,” it adds.
“In light of their shameful conduct, Likud and the national camp” — a reference to the Yamina, Shas and United Torah Judaism parties — “have decided to boycott the plenum discussions and not take part in this despicable process.”
Daylight saving time won’t be delayed after all — interior minister
After announcing last night that daylight saving time will be delayed to prevent an extra hour of evening daylight and encourage people to stay home, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri says the move won’t be possible after all.
Deri’s office says in a statement that the National Security Council has advised against making the postponement, and that daylight saving time will begin as planned later this week, during the night between March 26 and March 27.
Clocks will move ahead one hour at 2 a.m.
Last night, the Government ICT Authority said the clock change is defined in countless computer servers, and that updating that would take several months.
It added that a situation in which different computers have different times on their clocks could create malfunctions and paralyze entire systems. It could also hurt the preparedness of hospitals and the army.
Israel’s unemployment rate reaches 17.6%; 62,000 jobless sign up in 24 hours
The Israeli Employment Service says 572,660 newly jobless Israelis have signed up for its services since the beginning of March, including some 62,000 over the last 24 hours.
Some 90% of them are on unpaid leave.
The country’s unemployment rate, which has more than quadrupled this month, has reached 17.6%.
‘Black flag’ protest against ‘silencing’ of Knesset renews
Anti-government protesters take to the streets for the second time in a week to form a convoy of cars in what they call a “black flag” rally.
The demonstrators — protesting in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines preventing large gatherings with each person staying in their car — are protesting the government’s decision to try and prevent the Knesset from starting to operate.
“Israel deserves a functioning Knesset, a Knesset speaker who acts to facilitate parliamentary oversight of the government’s work, and a prime minister who isn’t dealing with criminal cases,” protest leaders say in a statement. “We are fighting for the foundations of democracy.”
Netflix to reduce its bit rate in Israel amid surge in traffic
Netflix will lower the quality of its streams in Israel amid a rise of up to 30% in viewer traffic, to ensure its services continue to run smoothly, the Communications Ministry says.
The ministry says the decision to reduce the bit rate comes at the government’s request, and that Netflix has announced similar moves in many EU countries.
The adjustment is to be implemented gradually over the next week.
Hong Kong bans all non-resident arrivals over virus
Hong Kong will ban all non-residents from entering the financial hub from Wednesday, its leader says, as it tries to halt a recent spike in virus infections from people returning from abroad.
“From midnight of March 25, all non-Hong Kong residents flying in from overseas will not be allowed into the city,” Chief Executive Carrie Lam says, adding the order will be in place for at least two weeks.
— AFP
Photos from Temple Mount show site (almost) completely empty
Photos tweeted by a reporter for the Kan public broadcaster showing Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, the country’s main holy site, empty except for a handful of Islamic Waqf staff.
It comes after Israel and Jordanian authorities made the decision yesterday to close the site to all visitors, whether Muslim or not, to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The site, normally heaving with activity, is the holiest spot in Judaism and the third holiest for Muslims, who refer to it as the Al-Aqsa Mosque or the Noble Sanctuary. It is a major flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Rouhani says US should remove sanctions so Iran can deal with virus
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rejects Washington’s offer of humanitarian assistance to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the Islamic Republic, saying the US should instead lift sanctions designed to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.
“American leaders are lying,” Rouhani says in a televised speech, according to Reuters. “If they want to help Iran, all they need to do is to lift sanctions… Then we can deal with the coronavirus outbreak.”
Minister says Israel to gradually impose full lockdown
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan says Israel is going to gradually impose a full lockdown.
“Hundreds of thousands more people will be told not to go to work,” Erdan tells the Kan public broadcaster.
He adds that the country will be divided by security forces into small operational zones, and that police and army forces will patrol the streets to check if people are outdoors.
“I fear what could happen in a week or two,” Erdan continues. “A week ago I already said we should go for a two-week full lockdown with significantly increased enforcement. The options for leaving home will be reduced.”
ATM in Yokne’am pried off and stolen — police
An ATM machine was pried off by a bulldozer this morning at a bank in the northern city of Yokne’am and stolen, police say.
The perpetrators have fled the scene and police are investigating.
Coronavirus cases in Israel up to 1,238 — Health Ministry
The Health Ministry adds 135 new coronavirus cases to last night’s tally, bringing the total count to 1,238.
The number of serious cases jumped overnight from 18 to 24. Another 34 are in moderate condition, 37 have recovered, and the rest are showing mild symptoms.
Almost 130,000 Israelis have been in home quarantine, with some 75,000 of them still in quarantine today.
The ministry says it has tested 5,268 people for the virus in the last 24 hours.
United Hatzalah president slams ‘vengeful, evil’ health minister Litzman
Eli Beer, the president of Israel’s United Hatzalah ambulance service, who is currently hospitalized in serious condition in Miami after contracting the coronavirus, lambastes Health Minister Yaakov Litzman from his hospital bed.
Litzman has refused to allow Hatzalah’s 6,000 volunteers to play any role in assisting the Health Ministry and Magen David Adom (MDA) with conducting virus tests. He recently argued in a Channel 12 interview that Hatzalah staff were “less professional” than MDA staff.
“He is a vengeful person, an evil person,” Beer says in a video message. “I really hope he isn’t health minister in the next government. The man has been fighting United Hatzalah for several years. A bad man without a good heart, who only looks out for his own interests.”
Litzman’s office responds by wishing Beer a speedy recovery and adding that “Magen David Adom is the State of Israel’s national emergency organization, and as such is the only organization authorized to manage emergency situations. If it requires reinforcement it can operate any other body that meets the criteria.
“Attempts to smear the activity of Israel’s emergency apparatus with false statements should be rejected.”
Netanyahu to lead 10 a.m. discussion on tightening movement restrictions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lead a meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss further tightening restrictions on movement in Israel, Hebrew-language media reports.
Those invited to the video conference meeting are Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Economy Minister Eli Cohen, Energy minister Yuval Steinitz, and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
Japan to begin quarantining anyone visiting from US
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announces that Japan will require a 14-day quarantine to all visitors from the United States, including the Japanese and Americans, effective Thursday and until the end of April.
Abe makes the announcement at a government task force on the coronavirus, citing the escalating COVID-19 infections around the world, especially in the US and Europe in recent weeks.
Japan yesterday raised a travel advisory for the US, urging the Japanese citizens not to make nonessential trips to the US.
He says the US recently took similar measures and urged Americans not to make nonessential trips to Japan, requiring a 14-day quarantine for entrants.
Abe says the current quarantine requirement is in line with measures taken by other countries, including the US, and shows Japan’s commitment to join international effort to stop the further spread of the coronavirus.
He says Japan will continue to launch “flexible border control measures without hesitation” and urges his ministers to keep their caution levels up high.
— AP
Canada, Australia say they won’t send athletes to July 2020 Olympics
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says postponing the Tokyo Olympics, slated to begin in July, may become “inevitable,” after the International Olympic Committee for the first time admitted delaying the games is a possibility.
Meanwhile, Canada’s Olympic committee says it will not send athletes if they are held this summer.
Australia’s Olympic committee tells athletes to prepare for a northern-hemisphere summer Olympics in 2021.
“It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July,” Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman says.
— with AFP
Trump deploys emergency beds, declaring ‘we’re at war’
US President Donald Trump orders thousands of emergency hospital beds set up at American coronavirus hotspots.
“We’re at war, in a true sense we’re at war,” Trump says as he orders emergency medical stations with 4,000 beds to be deployed to California and other worst-hit areas, including New York and Washington State.
More than a third of Americans are under various forms of lockdown, including in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, but the number of infections in the United States has continued to climb.
Highlighting the desperation inside the world’s biggest economy, the mayor of New York says his city is just 10 days away from running out of ventilators.
This comes after a trillion-dollar Senate proposal to revive the US economy crashed after receiving zero support from Democrats, further traumatizing investors who are watching stock markets implode worldwide.
— AFP
