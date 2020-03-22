Eden Alene will remain Israel’s representative in 2021 Eurovision

Representatives of the Blue and White party spoke a short time ago outside the High Court in Jerusalem, ahead of a debate over their petition to force Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to allow the Knesset to begin functioning.

“At this difficult time it is particularly important to have a functioning Knesset, for the good of the people and for Israeli democracy which is in true danger,” MK Avi Nissenkorn said.

MK Ofer Shelah said the court must give backing “to what is clear to every citizen: that a functioning Knesset is not only necessary for democracy, it is also necessary for Israel’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.”