Egypt, Jordan leaders hold talks over Israeli-Palestinian peace

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II met today to discuss efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reaffirming their support for a two-state solution, Sissi’s office says.

The meeting comes ahead of an expected visit to the region by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, who is pushing a controversial peace plan rejected by the Palestinians and criticized by Jordan.

In a statement, Sissi’s office says the Egyptian and Jordanian leaders have agreed on “the importance of intensifying efforts” to resume peace talks.

They stress the talks should abide by the two-state solution long accepted internationally as the basis for a solution: a “Palestinian state based on the June 1967 boundaries with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

