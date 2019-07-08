The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Ethiopian protests to resume today over 19-year-old’s killing by cop
Ethiopian Israeli protests are slated to resume today after the seven-day mourning period for a young man killed by a cop concluded yesterday.
The main demonstration is to take place at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv at 5 p.m., with other protests planned around the country.
Police say in a statement that they won’t tolerate the violence and road closures caused by last week’s protests.
Solomon Tekah, 19, was killed July 1 by an off-duty cop in an incident that Ethiopian Israeli activists say highlights their plight in the face of discrimination and police violence.
Greenblatt wants to invite Palestinian media to White House to sidestep leaders
US peace envoy Jason Greenblatt tells the Palestinian daily Al-Ayyam that the US hasn’t set a release date for the political part of its peace plan, including whether to do so before or after the September 17 Israeli elections.
“We haven’t decided when we will release the political vision. We are taking into account the Israeli election to decide whether we should release it before the elections or after, before the government is formed [some time in October-November] or after, and President [Donald] Trump will make the decision soon,” he tells Al-Ayyam.
The White House seeks to speak to “ordinary Palestinians” about its peace plan, which is firmly rejected by Palestinian leaders.
“One idea would be potentially inviting Palestinian journalists to the White House, or maybe somewhere more neutral, and have our team make presentations directly to the Palestinian media and have Palestinian media be able to see and explain to the people what the plan is all about,” he says.
— Adam Rasgon
Iran minister vows to respond to UK detaining oil tanker
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s defense minister vows today to respond to Britain’s detention of an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar.
The tanker’s seizure “will not be tolerated by us and will not go without a response,” says Amir Hatami, quoted by Iran’s ISNA and Tasnim news agencies. “This move is against international regulations and a kind of maritime piracy,” he says during a ceremony at Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran.
The 330-meter (1,000-feet) Grace 1, capable of carrying two million barrels of oil, was halted Thursday by police and customs agencies in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory on Spain’s southern tip. Authorities in Gibraltar said they suspected the tanker was carrying crude to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Tehran denies this and claims the vessel was intercepted in international waters.
The tanker’s detention “sets a dangerous precedent and must end now,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweets today. He questions the seizure’s legality, saying “Iran is neither a member of the EU nor subject to any European oil embargo.”
Europe is supposed to be “against extraterritoriality,” unlike the United States, he writes.
— AFP
Saudi carrier cancels troubled Boeing 737, opts for Airbus
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A Saudi budget carrier says it is ordering 30 Airbus planes in a deal that replaces a $6 billion agreement it had with Boeing for its troubled 737 MAX jets, which are grounded around the world after two crashes.
Flyadeal, operated by Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp., says the order results in the airline operating an all-Airbus A320 fleet in the future.
It comes as Boeing faces dozens of lawsuits over the crashes that killed 346 people. Preliminary investigations point to the role played by new software on the jet.
Boeing says in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that it wishes flyadeal “well as it builds out its operations” and that it continues to focus on safely returning the 737 to service.
— AP
Court notes PA’s support and praise for bombers in terror ruling
The landmark Jerusalem District Court ruling that the PA is responsible for Palestinian terror attacks carried out at its instigation and support, publicized a short time ago (link is the court’s Hebrew-language summary), cites the Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization’s “financial and practical support” as well as ideological encouragement for the attacks.
It cites the PA’s longtime policy of paying stipends to imprisoned terrorists and their families, as well as to families of suicide bombers killed while murdering Israelis. The ruling also notes that PA and PLO officials lionized the killers of Israeli civilians in official publications, in public rallies and by naming streets and city squares after them.
The PA’s own claims to have encouraged and even sent the terrorists, and “the declared policy of the PLO and PA, led by Yasser Arafat, to carry out terror attacks against Israel,” also point to the Palestinian government’s responsibility, the court says.
Officials warn of jellyfish swarm headed north along Israel’s coast
Authorities are warning of a vast swarm of jellyfish headed northward along Israel’s Mediterranean coast from its current location along the southern beaches around Ashdod and Ashkelon.
There are currently only scattered, individual jellyfish in the waters off Tel Aviv and Haifa, but the numbers will rise as the swarm nears, the government’s Haifa-based Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research Institute says today.
Jellyfish tentacles can sting and inject venom into humans, which usually results in mild to serious discomfort but in certain rare cases can lead to extreme pain or even death.
The jellyfish have already caused problems for electricity and desalination plants along the southern coast over the past month, choking up their filtering systems and stopping seawater, used for cooling in the power plants and to produce fresh water in the desalination plants, from reaching the machinery.
Jerusalem court says PA responsible for suicide bombings
In a potentially dramatic ruling, the Jerusalem District Court decides that the Palestinian Authority bears responsibility for 17 terror attacks carried out during the Second Intifada early last decade.
The Second Intifada, or “uprising,” was a four-year wave of Palestinian violence in 2000-2004 that included over 130 suicide bombings targeting Israeli city centers and civilian life.
The ruling could mean that families who saw loved ones lost or wounded in the attacks could sue the PA for civil damages in Israeli courts. Initial media reports of the ruling, given a short time ago, suggest the families whose suits were considered by the district court are asking for as much as a billion shekels ($280 million) in damages.
Netanyahu, Putin discuss Syria cooperation, PM invited to Moscow
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Syria, Iran and other issues, according to statements from the two leaders’ offices.
The Russian statement says Putin invited Netanyahu to Moscow to participate in “celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War,” or World War II. The day will be marked in Russia on May 9, 2020.
The call is initiated by Netanyahu, who takes the opportunity to express condolences for the deaths of 14 Russian sailors, seven of them senior officers, in a submarine fire in the Barents Sea on July 1.
And, the Russian statement adds, the two discuss “Russian-Israeli cooperation on the Syria issue” following up on the trilateral meeting of national security advisers from Russia, Israel and the United States on June 25 — “in particular, the importance of further coordination between militaries.”
EU ‘strongly urges’ Iran to stop nuclear enrichment threat
The European Union says it is “extremely concerned” by Iranian plans to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by the 2015 nuclear deal, calling on Tehran to reverse course.
“We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all activities that are inconsistent with the commitments made under the JCPOA,” EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic tells reporters. JCPOA is an abbreviation for the deal’s formal name: the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
— AFP
China blames US ‘bullying’ for Iran nuclear crisis
BEIJING, China — China says “unilateral bullying” by the United States is the cause behind the escalating Iran nuclear crisis, after Tehran announces it is set to breach its uranium enrichment cap.
“The facts show that unilateral bullying has already become a worsening tumor,” says Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing in Beijing.
“The maximum pressure exerted by the US on Iran is the root cause of the Iranian nuclear crisis,” he says.
Iran threatened on Sunday to abandon more commitments to an endangered 2015 nuclear deal unless a solution is found with the remaining parties after the US pulled out.
— AFP
Russia says concerned over Iran nuclear threat, will ‘continue dialogue’
MOSCOW — Russia is concerned over plans by Iran to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by the 2015 nuclear deal and will pursue diplomatic efforts to save the pact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says today.
“The situation is of course concerning,” Peskov tells journalists. “Russia aims to continue dialogue and efforts on the diplomatic front. We are still supporters of the JCPOA (the nuclear deal).”
He says the announcement by Iran is one of the “consequences” of the United States abandoning the deal.
“Russia and President (Vladimir) Putin warned of the consequences that would be imminent after one of the countries decided to end its obligations and exit the deal,” Peskov says.
Tehran said Sunday it would implement the breach of the uranium enrichment cap “in a few hours.” It first announced the intention to do this in May, a year after the US unilaterally abandoned the multilateral deal.
— AFP
