EU condemns Israel’s advancement of over 2,000 settlement homes

IDF destroys additional cross-border Hezbollah tunnels from Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces announces it has destroyed a number of cross-border attack tunnels dug by Hezbollah from the southern Lebanon village of Kafr Kila.

The army located the subterranean passages earlier this month after launching “Operation Northern Shield” to track down tunnels passing under the border. It has said Hezbollah intended to use the tunnels to ferry fighters into Israel as part of an opening salvo in a future war.

“The uncovering and destruction of the tunnels has brought significant harm to Hezbollah’s ability to realize its plans,” the IDF says in a statement.

The army says the tunnels were destroyed a few days ago using “engineering techniques that included a variety of means,” without providing further details.

While operating on the tunnels, the IDF says, it spotted the fluids it had used to seal the tunnels coming out of civilian structures in Lebanon where the opening of the passages were located.

“This fact points to Hezbollah’s use of civilian structures in the heart of built-up areas in southern Lebanon, endangering its citizens as human shields in grave violation of [UN Security Council] Resolution 1701,” the army says, referring to the UN measure ending the 2006 Lebanon War.

The IDF reiterates it holds the Lebanese government responsible for the tunnel-digging and says it will continue to work with regional council heads and local residents as necessary.

“IDF operations to expose and neutralize the tunnels as part of Operation Northern Shield will continue as planned,” the army says.