Ex-IDF general Tal Russo joins Labor, will reportedly be Gabbay’s No. 2

Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz launches a scathing attack against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“For an entire decade, there has been a single ruling party. This time is different,” Gantz says at a press conference announcing his Knesset election slate. “The ruler is afraid and sweating, and he and his yes men understand that this time, a new ruling party is standing against them.”

Addressing Netanyahu, Gantz charges: “When I was lying in muddy ditches with my soldiers during freezing winter nights, you left Israel for fancy cocktail parties in the United States. During the days I commanded life-threatening operations in enemy countries, you were making your way through TV studios. In the tense nights when I took a short one-hour sleep with my uniform and shoes on, you entered the clothing shops to try on designer suits.”

While I trained generations of commanders and combat fighters, you were taking acting lessons in a studio in New York,” he said.