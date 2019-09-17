Some 6.3 million Israelis are eligible to cast votes Tuesday as Israel goes to the polls for the second time in five months, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition following April’s poll. Netanyahu is seeking support for a new right-wing mandate and challenger Benny Gantz is looking to unseat him. Polls have shown the Likud and Blue and White parties in a dead heat, with neither having a clear path to a coalition without the support of Yisrael Beytenu, whose leader Avigdor Liberman has vowed to force a unity government. The Times of Israel is liveblogging Israel’s election day events through Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Facebook suspends Netanyahu chatbot for illegally publishing polls
Facebook suspends Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook chatbot — which engages visitors to the prime minister’s Facebook page — for the remainder of election day after it illegally shared polling information.
It is illegal to publicize polls in Israel in the run-up to elections.
A Facebook spokesperson says: “We’re working with elections officials around the world to help ensure the integrity of the elections. Our policy explicitly states that developers are required to obey all laws applicable in the country where their application is accessible. Therefore we’ve suspended the [Netanyahu] bot’s activity, in light of the violation of local law, until the close of the polls” at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Facebook had temporarily suspended the bot last week after it warned visitors of a possible “secular left-wing weak government that relies on Arabs who want to destroy us all — women, children and men.” Netanyahu has insisted he does not share that view of Arabs, and said the bot’s message wasn’t written by him.
‘To make sure PM isn’t embarrassed, Arabs and leftists must vote in droves’
Some left-wing Israelis are laughing it up over Likud’s “gevalt!” campaign, which seek to pressure their voters to head to the polls by alleging massive voter turnout for the other side.
“Listen, I’m now in Tel Aviv and there’s an immense line here of leftists the likes of which I’ve never seen before. Something is happening here, I’m telling you,” writes Haaretz’s crime reporter Josh Breiner in a tweet that includes a photo of people standing in line in Tel Aviv.
He continues: “In my forty years of journalism I’ve never seen this kind of hysteria.”
Then comes the punch line: “It’s the line for Benedict’s at Sarona Market” — a popular restaurant.
תקשיבו, אני עכשיו בתל אביב ויש כאן תור עצום שלא ראיתי כדוגמתו של אנשי שמאל, משהו קורה אני אומר לכם. 40 שנה אני עיתונאי ולא ראיתי היסטריה כזו.
סתם, זה התור לבנדיקט בשרונה מרקט. pic.twitter.com/L4OxVkhDnt
— Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) September 17, 2019
Mickey Gitzin, a longtime left-wing activist and now head of the New Israel Fund’s Israel office, urges leftists and Arabs to vote, if only to avoid any embarrassment for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has spent the day warning of an Arab and leftist run on the polls.
“To prevent the embarrassing situation where we discover, God forbid, that the prime minister is lying, dear Arabs and leftists, please vote in droves. This isn’t an endorsement of any side, only a real concern for the integrity of the institution of the prime minister.”
Likud cameras ‘won’t stop me,’ says Arab man at Sakhnin ballot station
Young and old residents of Sakhnin, a large Arab town in the Galilee, trickle into classrooms in a small school on Tuesday to cast ballots in Israel’s second national elections in 2019.
It was a slow morning. Two hours after the voting booths at the Al-Salam Elementary School opened at 9 a.m., only some 30 voters had cast ballots in the center of town. Sahknin is home to approximately 30,500 people.
Hamad Khalailah, a 28-year-old lawyer, who said he voted for the Joint List, an alliance of the four largest Arab-majority parties, remarks that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party’s efforts to send activists armed with cameras to polling stations in Arab communities did not make him think twice about casting a ballot.
“I wasn’t scared to come here,” he says. “It is my right to vote and Netanyahu will not stop me from doing that.”
— Adam Rasgon
At least 50,000 visit national parks
At least 50,000 Israelis visit national parks throughout the country so far today, according to the Israel National and Parks Authority, taking advantage of the national holiday.
Reports surface of fake tallies and voter identity theft at some polls
The Central Elections Committee reports several additional incidents at polling stations.
In Yarka, voting was briefly suspended when the station’s head noticed ballot envelopes had disappeared. The regional elections chief, who is always a serving judge, arrived at the scene to investigate. Police have also been called in.
In Beit Shemesh, a voter arrived at the poll to discover she’d already voted. She filed a police complaint.
There were also several attempts by party observers at polling stations to film the procedures. “Police have dealt with all cases,” the elections committee’s Orly Adas says.
Separately, Channel 13 reports that all the staff at a polling station in Fureidis have been replaced by the Central Elections Committee amid concern that fictitious vote tallies were being reported.
At ’emergency meeting,’ Netanyahu warns Arabs set to win 15 Knesset seats
At an “emergency meeting” of senior Likud officials to consider the party’s response to a purported rush on the polls by “Arabs and leftists,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that the Arab Joint List is on track to win 15 seats.
If it does, it would be the highest-ever showing for Arab candidates, and more or less in keeping with the community’s actual numbers among the Israeli adult population.
Yair Lapid warns of ’emergency’ for Israeli democracy
Blue and White no. 2 Yair Lapid warns “this is a time of emergency for our democracy.”
“I’d love to stand here and say today is a celebration of our democracy, but this isn’t a holiday. This is a time of emergency for our democracy. At this urgent hour, we’re getting reports from all around the country that Bibi [Netanyahu] is managing to get his people out. If Bibi has one more seat [than Blue and White], we’ll have a government of extortion and racism, with [Bezalel] Smotrich, [UTJ head Yaakov] Litzman and [Otzma Yehudit’s Itamar] Ben Gvir.”
He adds: “If you want a fair government, that will take care of health, education, the things that are actually important, our children’s future — then go out there…. Right now, our numbers are lower than his. This is no time for small parties, no time to go to the beach.”
Shaked says Otzma Yehudit masquerading as Yamina in ‘illegal’ vote poaching bid
Yamina’s chair Ayelet Shaked says the extremist Otzma Yehudit party has launched an “illegal” text message campaign pretending to come from her party that is calling on voters to switch their votes to Otzma Yehudit.
In a screen capture from a phone that she shared on Twitter, a text message purporting to come from Yamina reads: “Dear Mordechai Ifrach, at our last consultation we decided to give two [Knesset] seats to Otzma Yehudit. Please act accordingly.”
The message is signed “Yamina staff.”
“A crime by Otzma Yehudit,” Shaked tweets in response. “An urgent petition was filed to the Central Elections Committee. All morning they’ve been spreading lies.”
After a similar previous message claimed that Nobel-laureate Yamina supporter Prof. Israel Aumann had switched his support to Otzma Yehudit, Shaked wrote: “Prof. Aumann asked to clarify that he’s calling to vote for Yamina.”
Turnout hits 26.8% by noon, 2 points higher than in April
Voter turnout hits 26.8 percent of eligible voters by noon, the Central Elections Committee’s director Orly Adas says.
That’s 2 points higher than April’s 24.8% by this hour, an “impressive trend,” according to Adas.
The latest figure means 1,713,936 voters have already voted, according to the committee’s figures, drawn from reports from 8,652 polling stations, about 80% of the total, as well as a survey of 513 representative stations nationwide.
Police briefly shut Umm al-Fahm ballot station after man caught filming
Police briefly close down a polling station in the Arab town of Umm al-Fahm after an observer begins filming voters in an apparent violation of the law, police say.
“He was escorted out of the polling place by police officers, and afterward there was a larger gathering of citizens. Out of concern that there would be violence in the area, it was decided to close the station until police finished dealing with the event,” police say in a statement.
Police say there have not yet been any other significant disturbances at polling places.
The station has reopened.
— Judah Ari Gross
Likud declares ’emergency’ over purported high turnout among Arabs, leftists
Likud declares an “emergency meeting” of party and campaign officials at 2 p.m. in the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem “amid the high turnout in the Arab sector and in the bastions of the left.”
Claims that leftists and Arabs are voting “in droves” characterized Likud’s last three campaigns, including when the figures showed the claim to be incorrect.
Blue and White claimed just a short time ago that turnout has risen in right-leaning areas.
Don’t believe either until official numbers are in. Just go and vote your conscience.
Blue and White says it’s losing as right-wing rushes the polls
Blue and White is ratcheting up the anxiety, claiming that right-wing voters are flooding the polls.
“According to real-time numbers from the Central Elections Committee, Blue and White voters are voting in much lower numbers than supporters of Netanyahu, [Itamar] Ben Gvir and [Betzalel] Smotrich!” the party says in a statement on social media.
It warns: “If you don’t leave your homes and go vote, we’ll lose the country to a government of extremists! Blue and White must be the largest party if we want to hand the country back to the normal and moderate Israeli majority! It’s in your hands!”
Man held in Kafr Qassem for trying to vote with someone else’s ID
Police say a man from the Arab town of Kafr Qassem attempted to vote using another man’s identity card.
“The suspect, 40, from Kafr Qassem, was detained and taken for interrogation in a police station. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated,” police say.
— Judah Ari Gross
Yisrael Beytenu claims its ballots were hidden in Ashdod stations
The Yisrael Beytenu party files a complaint with the Central Elections Committee over “attempted election fraud” in Ashdod ballot stations.
At two ballot stations, the party’s ballot slips were found covered up by other parties’ slips, party officials say.
Voters were also reportedly instructed in those stations, situated in heavily Russian-speaking areas where Yisrael Beytenu’s voters are concentrated, not to seal the envelopes containing the voting slips — thus invalidating the ballots, according to Yisrael Beytenu.
The party’s complaint lists the two stations’ addresses as Harav Shaul 8 and Shevet Binyamin 19 in the city.
‘They’re all corrupt,’ scoffs Ashdod voter David Levy, saying he’s going Blue and White
Ashdod resident David Levy, who in the past either voted for Likud or the pro-settler party of Naftali Bennett, says he doesn’t believe any politicians but is going to vote for Blue and White this time around.
“They’re all corrupt. The ask for your vote and then screw you the day after. The only party that really works for its people is Agudah,” he says, referring to part of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism faction.
“Netanyahu did great things for the economy, but he has failed on security,” he says.
Levy, who is secular, says he is voting for Blue and White this time because he trusts the abilities of party leaders Benny Gantz, Moshe Ya’alon and Gabi Ashkenazi. “Three [IDF] chiefs of staff, and they’re all stupid and only Bibi is smart? Come on,” he scoffs.
— Raphael Ahren
Yaakov Litzman: Haredi community faces ‘campaign of intimidation’
United Torah Judaism head Yaakov Litzman votes in Jerusalem, and urges his Haredi electorate to take the vote seriously.
“This is a fateful and critical day for the State of Israel. At the end of the incitement campaign of intimidation against Haredim, this evening we will find out whether or not Jewish values and Jewish heritage will be harmed. If United Torah Judaism is strong and big then the inciters and abusers of Judaism will have failed in their plot. I urge everyone to obey the instructions of our great rabbis and vote UTJ.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Likud, Blue and White both insist the other side’s voters are flooding the polls
Likud and Blue and White both insist the other side’s voters are flooding the polls — after the Central Elections Committee releases the first turnout figures as of 10 a.m. showing a 35-year high of 15 percent.
Blue and White officials tell the Times of Israel that the high turnout is not happening in left-leaning Tel Aviv, where they say turnout is down by 2.5 percentage points from the April race.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, posts a glossy graphic to Twitter purporting to show a vast disparity between what he calls “leftist cities” and “Likud cities.”
“Leftist cities” Hod Hasharon, Herzliya, Kfar Saba, Ra’anana, Givatayim and Modiin have a turnout ranging from 68% to 78%, whereas “Likud cities” Ashkelon, Beersheba, Netanya, Tiberias, Hadera and Bat Yam range from 52% to 63%.
Arab Israeli activist Afif Abu-Much replies to Netanyahu with contradictory figures showing relatively low turnout in left-leaning cities — Tel Aviv 63%, Arab Nazareth 39.8% — and much higher figures in right-wing settlements, from Yitzhar in the northern West Bank (81.6%) to Beit El near Ramallah (85.1%).
It’s a safe bet, dear voter, that you’re being spun by all concerned. Just go vote.
Benny Gantz: Everyone should vote, even if not for me
Blue and White chair Benny Gantz votes in Rosh Ha’ayin. He urges all Israelis to follow suit.
“Shalom, citizens of Israel. We are happy to start our morning with this vital act for Israeli democracy. I call upon all Israeli citizens to go and vote according to their conscience. I recommend voting Blue and White but I respect any decision. The most important thing is that you all fulfill your primary civic duty. Today, we are voting for change. We will succeed in bringing hope, all of us together, without corruption and without extremism. May we have a successful day throughout the country.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Election official says five polling stations reported disruptions
Central Elections Committee director Orly Adas lists five polling stations that reported problems this morning.
In Tel Sheva in the south, one station opened late due to electrical problems.
In the Arab town of Sakhnin there were reports of threats from “political elements,” Adas says without elaborating. Police are handling the incident, she says.
In a Tel Aviv polling station, a ruckus broke out after a journalist started filming the station without the required permission from election officials.
In the northern city of Karmiel, a man was caught handing out official ballot envelopes with the “gimel” symbol of the United Torah Judaism party. The man was detained and questioned by police.
In Or Yehuda, an individual was questioned after filming in a polling station.
Turnout reaches 15% as of 10 a.m., 2.1 points up from April race
The Central Elections Committee director Orly Adas gives the first turnout numbers, based on reports from polling stations and a survey of some 500 statistically representative stations chosen by the Central Bureau of Statistics.
As of 10 a.m., voter turnout is 15 percent, the committee says, 2.1 percentage points higher than at the same hour in the April 9 race.
A total of 956,856 votes have been reported from 8,596 polling stations, roughly 80% of all stations. That’s combined with survey data from 493 statistically representative stations.
The actual turnout is higher, as some 9.5% of eligible voters live overseas, according to CEC figures, so the figure of 15% is out of the 90.5% of the overall electorate that’s in the country, or some 16.6% of Israeli eligible voters currently in Israel.
The figure also doesn’t include soldiers’ ballots, which have not yet been opened.
Netanyahu: If you don’t vote, Ayman Odeh will bring me down
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes to Facebook for his first live broadcast of the day, and warns that “if you don’t go to vote, [Arab Joint List leader] Ayman Odeh will succeed in bringing me down.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Yamina says its ballot slips were stolen from Hadera polling station
Yamina complains to the Central Elections Committee that its ballot slips have been stolen from a polling station in Hadera.
The slips, at the polling site in the city’s Tahkemuni school, were replaced by New Right party slips from the April race, in an apparent bid to confuse Yamina voters into turning in invalid ballots.
Yamina is asking the elections committee that all “New Right” votes submitted from that station be counted as Yamina votes.
Ayman Odeh to Arab voters: No one will give us rights – we must take them
Joint List head MK Ayman Odeh votes in Haifa. He urges Arab Israelis to vote.
“We can deliver a historic achievement today. I urge every voter to come to the ballot box with their friends and relatives. Each vote for the Joint List will allow us to fight for peace, equality, and social justice for everyone. And infrastructure. Nobody will give us the impact and rights we deserve — we have to take them ourselves,” he says.
— Raoul Wootliff
Ayelet Shaked: Support female leadership
Yamina chair Ayelet Shaked, voting in Tel Aviv, urges right-wing voters to think about the overall rightist “bloc,” and not back Likud alone.
“What’s important is the size of the bloc, not of the [Likud] party,” she says.
She adds: “I call on women especially to vote. Support female leadership.”
Labor-Gesher says Likud behind anonymous text messages urging it to bow out
The first fraud complaints have begun to arrive at the Central Elections Committee’s office in Jerusalem.
Prospective Labor-Gesher voters have received text messages from unidentified senders — which is illegal — warning voters that the party isn’t passing the electoral threshold.
The message reads: “To keep Netanyahu from remaining in power, that guy without the mustache [Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz] must announce he’s dropping out of the race. They’re not passing the electoral threshold!”
Labor-Gesher is filing a complaint about the text messages alleging that they are the brainchild of the Likud campaign.
‘Things aren’t so bad here,’ say voters sunning on a Tel Aviv beach
Times of Israel reporter Jacob Magid has the toughest job of all this election day — walking the beaches of Tel Aviv and quizzing people about their voting choices.
On Hilton Beach, a young couple in their 20s are unrolling their towels on beach chairs. Carmel and Elbaz joke that they’re “the only right-wingers within a few good kilometers.” He’s voting Yamina and she’s voting Likud.
“Walla, bro, things aren’t so bad here,” shrugs Elbaz. “I think this time they’ll end up having a unity government but I doubt that’ll change much.”
As they slather up their two toddler sons with suntan lotion at Mezizim Beach, Shira and Doron admit that they haven’t yet decided whom they’re voting for.
“It’s between Blue and White and Meretz (Democratic Camp), but in the end it’ll be up to Uri,” says the young mother pointing at her youngest son being lotioned by his father and holding a bag of Bamba.
Giddy with excitement, and with suntan lotion still not rubbed in on most of his face, he shouts “Gantz!”
At Frishman Beach, the Geula family from Nes Ziona is sitting around a plastic table after just having downed shots of Arak.
“Vacation day, no?” says a buzzed Shai. His wife, two brothers and sisters-in-law made the trip to the beach on the day of the April election as well.
The Geulas were divided by gender over who they were voting for, with the men supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and the women planning to vote for Blue and White later today.
“They pretend that it’s a gender thing, but look there are no women at the top of Gantz’s list,” says Shai.
“There are barely any women on Bibi’s list either. Just [Culture Minister] Miri Regev, and she’s nuts!” his wife, who is also named Miri, scolds.
— Jacob Magid
An eager Yamina activist keeps the faith outside a Jerusalem polling station
The polls in the Tali Geulim school in Jerusalem’s Baka neighborhood are bustling with young families and older, long-time residents.
“Vote ‘tet-bet,’ they’re the best,” a young activist says outside the voting place, using the initials for the right-wing Yamina party.
“Of course!” a yarmulke-wearing man with two young children responds.
“One of ours!” the activist says excitedly.
— Judah Ari Gross
Otzma Yehudit: Without us there won’t be a right-wing government
Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben Gvir, voting in the Kiryat Arba settlement in Hebron: “Although Yamina doesn’t stop distributing fake messages and fabricating rumors that are aimed at damaging us, the entire political system understands that [only] if we enter the Knesset, will there be a right-wing government. The right-wing government is in danger and without us, Netanyahu does not have the right-wing government and has no chance of getting 61 right-wing MKs.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Netanyahu: Vote will be close, go and vote
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urges “every citizen of Israel to come and vote.”
As he votes in Jerusalem, he also quotes US President Donald Trump’s assessment of the vote.
“President Trump said yesterday that the vote will be close. It will be close, so go and vote.”
In Modiin, a moment of camaraderie across party lines
Israelis can be better than their fractured politics. Blue and White and Labor-Gesher volunteers help Likud counterparts set up their stand in front of a polling station in Modiin.
Blue and White and Labor volunteers helping the Likud setting up their stand in front of my polling station in Modiin. This is what election day should be about #IsraElex19v2 pic.twitter.com/pp7LS3rUTB
— Raoul Wootliff (@RaoulWootliff) September 17, 2019
The politicians are voting in droves
Politicians from across the political spectrum are letting everyone know they’ve voted.
Tel Aviv urges residents to vote with pink balloon campaign
The city of Tel Aviv is urging residents to vote through a campaign of pink balloons around the city, as in this early-morning photo.
Central Elections Committee chair: Suspected election tampering must be reported
The chair of the Central Elections Committee calls on the electorate to get out and vote before asking for any suspicion of election tampering to be reported.
In a press briefing at Knesset, Orly Adas tells public to dial *8492 or *8354 if they see or suspect any impropriety.
Adas says the committee has experienced “complex times” and an intensive work schedule to get ready for a second round of voting so soon after April’s election.
Democratic Union: Activist beaten by Likud supporters at polling station
The Democratic Union party says an activist was beaten by a group of Likud supporters outside a polling station in Petah Tikva while trying to prevent the removal of election signs.
In a statement, the Democratic Union says the activist is in a good condition and is filing a complaint with the police.
The party adds that a phone line has been opened for the reporting of unusual activity at polling stations.
Shaked: ‘We are at war, Netanyahu is trying to hurt us’
Voting in Tel Aviv this morning, Yamina chair Ayelet Shaked tells activists that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to damage her party’s chances in the elections.
“We are at war,” Shaked says. “You have to work hard at the polling stations and convince all right-wingers to vote for us. It will be tough due to Netanyahu’s gevalt campaign trying to hurt us,” she adds, referring to the prime minister’s traditional last-minute scare tactics.
Peretz: ‘If Labor-Gesher doesn’t do well, PM will get government of immunity’
Labor-Gesher chief Amir Peretz, whose party is hovering at around five seats in polls, even less than its current record-low of six, casts his vote in southern town of Sderot and warns that if his party does badly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will form a coalition that will give him immunity from prosecution on possible corruption charges in the coming months.
“It’s a close fight. Every vote will make a difference. If Labor-Gesher does well, there will be an upheaval today. If Labor-Gesher does not do well, Netanyahu will get a government of immunity,” Peretz says. “It’s a close fight, every vote counts. I call on Labor-Gesher voters to go out and vote for the long-awaited upheaval.”
Rivlin says ‘will do everything’ to prevent 3rd round of elections
In a Facebook video President Reuven Rivlin says he will do everything within his power to prevent a third round of elections without the formation of a government.
“I will do everything I can to prevent further elections and to establish a government quickly,” the president vows.
He also calls citizens to go out and vote, despite the sense of frustration from the second set of elections within a year.
Liberman: ‘There will be government without ultra-Orthodox and no 3rd elections’
Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman says before voting: “We will set up a government without the ultra-Orthodox. There will be no third elections. There will certainly not be 61 votes to dissolve the Knesset.”
Earlier this year Liberman refused to join a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unless the bill formalizing exemptions to mandatory military service for yeshiva students was passed as is, a demand flatly rejected by the premier’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners.
That impasse helped trigger the new elections.
Deri blows shofar at rabbi’s grave to kick off electioneering
Shas party leader Aryeh Deri and his band of Mizrahi ultra-Orthodox men have started off voting day with a visit to the Jerusalem grave of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the late spiritual leader of the party.
Deri blows a shofar, traditional for the days ahead of the Jewish New Year, and vows that “today we stop this ‘secular government,’ and safeguard the Jewish State on the path of [Rabbi Yosef].”
Most polling stations open across country
Most polling stations across the country have opened as of 7 a.m. Some ballot boxes in smaller towns will only open at 8 a.m.
Most voting stations will close at 10 p.m. (except for those that close earlier), at which point exit polls will be released.
