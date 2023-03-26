Fires continue to burn along Ayalon

Fires are continuing to burn along the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, and protesters are continuing to wave flags, chant slogans and demonstrate against the government.

While firefighters, medics and other safety officials are on hand, police have largely left the scene, Channel 12 news reports.

Now in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/v0ySCT7eeW — Jeremy Sharon (@jeremysharon) March 26, 2023

Former ToI correspondent Shoshanna Solomon describes the scene as she and others made their way into the streets earlier in the evening:

As news spread of Gallant’s firing, people started making their way to Kaplan street, the site of the weekly protests and then down to block the main Ayalon highway from both sides.

They came by electric scooters donned with flags on their backs. Others out from the philharmonic concert, dressed in heels and stoles. Yet others rushed out of restaurants and made their way down the Ayalon.

Early on in the evening a small group of policemen tried to block the way of demonstrators to the south of the Ayalon highway but gave up. There were just too many people. These ‘anarchists’ as Netanyahu dubbed then were old and young but mainly young. They hugged each other, yelled and sang. Jumped and danced: “we are not afraid !” They chanted. Bibi go home! Democracy or revolt! But mainly they yelled “democracy!“ “Democracy! “

They came with drums, whistles, and wuwuzelas. Some lit a fires in the middle of the highway. In their midst you could not help but feel you were part of history and the surreal feeling that this is not Tel Aviv but images you see on tv of other countries where people are revolting.

Even as midnight struck throngs of people were still making their way to the Ayalon.