Four arrested, including an IDF conscript, on suspicion of settler violence

Police announce the arrest of four more people suspected of Jewish extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, including two settlers set to depart from Ben Gurion Airport to Ukraine’s Uman ahead of the Hasidic pilgrimage there on Rosh Hashanah, next week.

Another of the suspects is an IDF conscript who was arrested in cooperation with military police on suspicion of “involvement in these incidents,” police say in a statement.

A 29-year-old settler suspected of violence was also arrested in northern Israel following a court order for repeatedly violating an IDF decree that required him to report to a police station on a daily basis, police say.

He was interrogated and will be brought before a judge tomorrow to have his detention extended, police add.

The two settlers arrested at the airport include a 16-year-old suspected of nationalist crimes in the northern West Bank, and an 18-year-old suspected of “involvement in a number of incidents of violence in arson,” according to police.

Following their respective interrogations, the 16-year-old was released under restrictive conditions, and the 18-year-old will be brought before a judge tomorrow to have his detention extended, police say.

The police statement does not provide any more details about the incidents the suspects are accused of taking part in.

Earlier today, police announced the first arrest of a suspect, a 19-year-old settler, in a Saturday attack on Palestinians in the Nablus-area town of Qusra, when settlers took over a Palestinian home with a family inside, weeks into a settler siege on several homes in Qusra.