France reports 319 more coronavirus deaths, bringing toll to 2,314

France reports 319 more deaths in hospitals caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total toll of the epidemic in the country to 2,314.

There are now 37,575 cases of coronavirus infection in France, up 4,611 on the day before, according to a daily update published by the government. There are now 17,620 people in a hospital, with 4,273 of them in intensive care, it adds.

Both the death toll and the number of infections are likely higher than the official figures. The number of those who died counts only those who died in a hospital — not retirement homes or at home — while only those deemed at high risk are currently being tested.

— AFP