French police arrest four over Lyon package bomb blast

French police arrest four people over a package bomb explosion in the heart of the southeastern city of Lyon last week which injured 13 people, authorities say.

A police raid is under way in a building in the Oullins suburb just south of the city, a few hours after the arrest of the suspected bomber, a 24-year-old Algerian IT student.

The man’s parents were later arrested and taken in for questioning, as well as a second student of Algerian nationality who is a family relation, according the Paris prosecutor’s office, which has jurisdiction over terrorism cases in France.

The suspect was previously unknown to police, Lyon’s Mayor Gerard Collomb says.

