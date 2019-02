The Central Elections Committee opens its doors for the final opportunity for parties to register their slates ahead of April’s elections.

Yesterday 12 parties registered their candidate lists, including the New Right, Yisrael Beytenu, and United Torah Judaism, as well as a number of smaller parties not expected to pass the electoral threshold.

Of the first to arrive today were representatives from the Pirate party who seek to promote a form of direct democracy via internet referendums. Party chairman Ohad Shem Tov, decked in a tricorn hat, said that if elected to the Knesset, they would recommend “the internet” as prime minister and not Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz.

Parties have until 10 p.m. to hand in their lists.

The newly formed Blue and White party will present its list at 7 p.m.

— Raoul Wootliff