Gantz call on Netanyahu to hold unity talks ‘without spin or blocs’

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz calls on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party to hold negotiations on forming a unity government — a day after the premier was tasked by President Reuven Rivlin with forming a government after efforts to foster talks on a unity government broke down.

At a Blue and White faction meeting, Gantz says the focus of coalition negotiations should not be on doling out ministerial portfolios but policy.

“The position is not important. Why is it important who holds what portfolio? This is talked about only after substance,” he says.

Gantz stresses Blue and White is not motivated by personal animus toward Netanyahu but opposes him over his pending indictment in a series of graft cases.

“We’re not just ‘Not Bibi,'” says Gantz, using Netanyahu’s nickname. “We’re looking to act against corruption and can’t sit with a prime minister against whom there are active indictments.”

He also blames Netanyahu for initiating the past two elections and says Israel may be headed to a third.

“Maybe he has an interest to lead us to further elections. Elections that are likely to lead to a rift between the citizens and the state.”

Despite having ruled out sitting in a government with Netanyahu, Gantz calls on the Likud leader to hold talks on establishing a unity government, albeit without his bloc of right-wing religious allies.

“I call on Netanyahu and Likud to come negotiations with discussion about content and with no preconditions. Without spin or blocs. For the sake of the nation of Israel, let’s truly build here a unity government,” he says.