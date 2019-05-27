Gantz: Netanyahu could have functioning government tomorrow if he wanted

Opposition chief Benny Gantz says Netanyahu could solve the coalition crisis if he wanted to, but will not do so because it does not serve his own political needs.

“What’s one more night of stagnation after 13 years?” he posts on Twitter, after Netanyahu made a last-minute appeal for Liberman to join his government.

“Bibi could get out of his chair and there would be a functioning government tomorrow, but this is how it goes when the citizens are always the secondary consideration.”