Gantz receives briefing on government’s efforts against virus

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, who is tasked with forming the next government, is updated about the government’s efforts against the coronavirus by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, his party says.

“Gantz said to Ben-Shabbat and Bar Siman-Tov that he is full of admiration for their dedicated work and the work of government ministries, in particular the medical teams: the doctors, nurses, members of Magen David Adom and anyone taking part in saving lives,” a Blue and White statement says.

The statement adds that politics aside, Blue and White will back any “correct move” by the government and Knesset.

A separate statement from the Prime Minister’s Office says that Ben-Shabbat and Bar Siman-Tov “summoned” Gantz for the briefing at Netanyahu’s instruction.