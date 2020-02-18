Gantz to give statement to press on Netanyahu trial

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Cellcom said set to buy Golan Telecom for NIS 600 million
Israeli mobile giant Cellcom is set to buy phone company Golan Telecom for some NIS 600 million ($175 million), according to Hebrew media reports.
Cellcom will additionally waive a debt from Golan Telecom of NIS 130 million ($38 million).
The deal with Golan, which has some 900,000 subscribers, will secure Cellcom’s place as Israel’s largest mobile phone company with some 3.4 million total customers.
Some reports said Cellcom would pay NIS 620 million for Golan.
The boards of the companies are reportedly meeting today to approve the deal.
Deputy defense minister Dichter: Netanyahu able to manage trial and premiership
Likud MK deputy defense minister Avi Dichter tells Radio 103FM that Benjamin Netanyahu has the ability to manage being prime minister while sitting trial for corruption.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu is experienced enough and strong enough. He comes with 14 years of experience as prime minister and with the skills he has gained in multitasking,” Dichter says, adding that he believes Likud will win the upcoming election, which is set to take place two weeks before the trial begins.
“I see the resurgence in our base and I believe we will win the election.”
Trains to airport stopped after man jumps on tracks
Trains to and from Ben Gurion Airport train station have been temporarily suspended after a man “for some unknown reason, jumped from one of the upper floors of the Ben Gurion Airport and fell into the railway station area,” according to the Airports Authority.
The man was not hit by a passing train, a statement says. His condition was not immediately known.
“Israel Railways staff, the airport paramedic team and police are on the scene,” it adds.
Israel to loosen recent restrictions on Gaza
Israel will extend the Gaza fishing zone back to 15 nautical miles and increase the number of travel permits from the Strip to 2,000, following a period of relative calm in the coastal enclave, Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians says.
The military had restricted the permitted fishing zone down to 10 nautical miles and cut some 500 travel permits after weeks of regular rocket fire and the launching of balloon-borne explosive devices into Israel from Gaza.
Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun says in a statement that these sanctions will end only if calm remains.
“So long as the quiet is preserved, Israel will act accordingly,” he says.
Though the rocket attacks have waned in recent days, airborne bombs have continued to cross the border, including the warhead of a rocket-propelled grenade that was found in the Gaza-adjacent community of Alumim earlier today.
— Judah Ari Gross
University of Illinois student government president vetoes divestment resolution
The president of the University of Illinois student government vetoes a resolution passed by the body last week that supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.
At a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Connor Josellis said the remarks made Wednesday evening during discussion of the resolution and in the aftermath of its passage “have made students feel unsafe and have fostered a climate of hate on this campus,” the Daily Illini student newspaper reports.
The university released a statement following the vote noting that the resolution was nonbinding and had no plans to act on it.
The resolution, which had 22 sponsors, calls on the university to divest from “companies that profit from human-rights violations in Palestine and other communities globally.” It names three companies that do business in Israel: Raytheon, Elbit Systems Ltd. and Northrup Grumman.
— JTA
Gantz to give statement to press on Netanyahu trial
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz will deliver a statement to the press at 8 p.m. Israel time.
Party officials say that the statement will be in response to the Justice Ministry’s announcement earlier today that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial will begin on March 17, just two weeks after elections.
Health Ministry warns against ‘fake news’ on coronavirus in Israel
The Health Ministry releases a statement warning the public not to pay attention to “fake news” disseminated on social media about the spread of the coranavirus in Israel.
The ministry says such news “causes deliberate deception.”
“Official announcements and updates can only be received through the authorized bodies in the Ministry of Health,” the statement says.
Iranian supreme leader says US controlled by rich Jews
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posts on Twitter:
We are against the rule of oppression and arrogance. This is what we mean by “America.” Today, the peak of arrogance is the US, which is controlled by the wealthy Zionists & their corporate owners. The US is a manifestation of oppression. Thus, they’re abhorred by the world.
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 18, 2020
Netanyahu corruption trial set to open on March 17, two weeks after election
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial will open just two weeks after Israelis are set to go to the polls for the third time in a year.
The Justice Ministry announces that the trial will open on March 17 at 3 p.m.
On January 28, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit filed indictments against Netanyahu with the Jerusalem District Court. It marked the first time in Israel’s history that a serving prime minister will face criminal charges.
According to the text of the indictments released by the Justice Ministry in November, Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust in Cases 1000 and 2000, and bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000.
Netanyahu: Israel ‘perhaps better prepared than any other country’ for coronovirus
“We are as well prepared or perhaps better prepared than any other country,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says of Israel’s response to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
Speaking on Army Radio, Netanyahu says, “So far we have succeeded in preventing the entry of the virus… I will do everything to prevent it from happening or to postpone it for as long as possible.”
The prime minister says that Israelis quarantined on the cruise ship Diamond Princess due to the spread of the coronavirus should have been released earlier.
They will arrive back in Israel on Thursday after Japanese authorities agreed for them to be taken straight to a plane that will fly them home.
The Health Ministry on Sunday said Israelis returning from four destinations in East Asia will now be required to self-quarantine for two weeks amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Travelers to Thailand, Singapore and the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau must remain in isolation, the ministry said. Previously, only travelers coming from China were subject to such a self-quarantine.
On Monday, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, on the advice of the Health Ministry, ordered that non-Israeli nationals from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau be denied entry to Israel, as a further precaution.
Rivlin takes off for first Australia trip
President Reuven Rivlin takes off from Ben Gurion Airport on his way to Australia, where he will make his first official visit to the country this week at the invitation of Governor-General David Hurley,
The trip Down Under will also include stopovers in the Fiji Islands and Los Angeles. Rivlin is expected to arrive in Australia on Friday.
“I am excited to be visiting Australia for the first time as president,” Rivlin says ahead of the trip. “The relations between Israel and Australia are well-established and strong. They are based on shared values and true friendship that bridge the huge distance between us – not only countries, oceans and time zones, but also different cultures and traditions.”
UN chief: Coronavirus outbreak is ‘a very dangerous situation’
The UN secretary general says that the coronavirus outbreak that began in China poses “a very dangerous situation” for the world, but “is not out of control.”
Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press, Antonio Guterres says that “the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that.”
Guterres says a spread of the virus to countries with “less capacity in their health service” would require a great deal of international solidarity.
The outbreak has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
— AP
Iran sentences alleged US spies to up to 10 years in prison
Iran has sentenced eight environmental activists, including an Iranian who reportedly also has British and American citizenship, to prison sentences ranging from four to 10 years on charges of spying for the United States and acting against Iran’s national security, the countries judiciary says.
According to the judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, an appeals court issued the final verdicts.
Two of the activists, Morad Tahbaz and Niloufar Bayani, got 10 years each and were ordered to return the money they allegedly received from the US government for their services.
Tahbaz is an Iranian who also holds US and British citizenship.
— AP
Around 500 to leave quarantined Japan ship Wednesday — official
Around 500 passengers will leave a cruise ship quarantined off Japan on Wednesday after testing negative for the new coronavirus that has infected hundreds on board, according to a Japanese health ministry official.
“The number [who will leave Wednesday] is changing, largely because it is up to passengers [if they get off],” the official tells reporters. “But it will be around 500 people.”
— AFP
Former PM Olmert asks Rivlin for criminal record to be wiped
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert has presented a formal request to President Reuven Rivlin asking for his criminal record to be cleared, two years and a half years after he was released from prison, where he served 16 months on corruption charges.
The request notes Olmert’s “work for the state during his time as prime minister,” according to Haaretz.
Wiping Olmert’s criminal record clean would also remove the “moral turpitude” ruling that prevents him from running for public office for seven years after his release.
Last week, Olmert met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in New York City to discuss US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.
