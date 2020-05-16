Gantz to reportedly set up ‘alternate prime minister’s office’

Blue and White chairman and defense minister-designate Benny Gantz is going to set up a new “alternate prime minister’s office,” the Ynet news site reports, adding to three offices he already has.

Under the coalition deal between Blue and White and Likud, Netanyahu and Gantz will rotate as prime minister, with the latter taking over as premier in 18 months. Each of them will carry the title “alternate prime minister” when not serving as prime minister.

According to the report, Gantz’s office will be inside the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem and will be run by his aide Hod Betzer, who is expected to be the Blue and White leader’s chief of staff when he becomes prime minister.

The office will be in addition to the ones he’ll have at the Defense Ministry, the Knesset and Blue and White headquarters.

Sources close to Gantz confirmed the report, telling the website he’ll have a “limited team” at the PMO to help him with government work.

“At the Defense Ministry, [Gantz] can’t deal with political or government work and therefore there will be a separate and small team of 3-4 workers that will manage government affairs and his role as alternate prime minister in the Prime Minister’s Office,” the sources said.

The report comes amid criticism over the size of the new government, which will be the largest in Israel’s history – with 36 ministers – and the associated administrative costs.