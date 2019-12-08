Gantz tut-tuts Netanyahu’s ‘inappropriate’ use of security issues in campaign

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz chides Netanyahu for advancing the annexation of the West Bank’s Jordan Valley and a proposed mutual defense pact with the United States for political gain.

“I view with severity the attempt to drag strategic security issues into an election campaign — it’s inappropriate and wrong,” says Gantz. “I won’t let it happen.”

Blue and White has come out in favor of the annexation and against the defense treaty.

Gantz says he will do everything in his power to prevent a third round of elections in under a year. He speaks three days before the deadline for a candidate to form a government expires.

The centrist leader also says there can be no downplaying of the serious corruption allegations against Netanyahu, though he stresses that he harbors no “schadenfreude” against the prime minister.

“Recently, I’ve recognized that many believe corruption crimes can be forgiven, due to various political opportunities,” he says.

“We cannot agree to this.”