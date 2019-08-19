The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Gaza fire balloon sparks blaze in south
A fire in the Sdot Negev Regional Council was started by an incendiary balloon flown from the Gaza Strip, the Fire and Rescue Services say.
A spokesman for the fire services says firefighters extinguished the blaze, which he describes as a small brush fire.
Trial begins for ex-Sudanese dictator Bashir
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Deposed Sudanese military leader Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years, arrives in court today in Khartoum for the start of his trial on corruption charges.
The trial comes as a sovereign council is being formed, following Saturday’s signing of a transitional constitution by protest leaders and the generals who took over after Bashir’s ouster was hailed at home and abroad as a major landmark.
The 75-year-old, whose Islamist military regime ruled Sudan for 30 years, was forced from power on April 11, after months of nationwide protests.
The jailed Bashir first appeared before a prosecutor on June 16 and was informed he faced charges of “possessing foreign currency, corruption and receiving gifts illegally.”
An AFP reporter outside the Judicial and Legal Science Institute where the trial is taking place says Bashir arrived in a huge military convoy.
In April, Sudan’s transitional army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said more than $113 million worth of cash in three currencies had been seized from Bashir’s residence.
In May, the prosecutor general also said Bashir had been charged over killings during the anti-regime protests which eventually led to his ouster.
London-based rights watchdog Amnesty International has warned however that the corruption trial should not distract from the heavier indictments that have been filed against him by The Hague-based International Criminal Court. which include charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide his role in the war in Darfur, where a rebellion erupted in 2003.
Ukrainian president thanks Netanyahu for backing country’s territorial integrity
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Prime Minister Netanyahu for supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity after Russia’s annexation of the Crimea in 2014.
“We as a country have something to learn from Israel, especially from security and defense, and we will of course be doing that,” Zelensky says as the two meet in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
“I am pleased to meet personally and to welcome @IsraeliPM in #Ukraine. Grateful to our partners for the continued support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and fir the strong position towards the conflict in the Donbas of Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea,” @ZelenskyyUa
