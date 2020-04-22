Global coronavirus death toll hits 208,973

The novel coronavirus has claimed at least 208,973 lives since its outbreak in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Monday.

More than 2,997,540 cases are registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 818,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT Sunday, 4,277 new deaths and 67,952 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most deaths over the 24-hour period were the United States with 1,388, France with 437 and Britain with 360.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 55,563 out of 979,077 cases.

Italy has the second highest toll with 26,977 deaths out of 199,414 cases, followed by Spain with 23,521 deaths and 209,465 cases, France with 23,293 deaths and 165,842 cases, and Britain with 21,092 fatalities and 157,149 cases.

— AFP