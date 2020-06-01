Government agrees to five-year plan for Druze and Circassians

Fearful of conflict, organizers have canceled a peaceful protest planned for Sydney over the death of George Floyd in the United States.

A rally planned at Sydney’s downtown Hyde Park for tomorrow was canceled after people threatened to create “havoc and protest against the event,” an organizer says on social media.

The rally was presented as a peaceful protest against the overrepresentation of indigenous Australians in Australia’s criminal justice system as well as in solidarity for Floyd who was “brutally and inhumanly murdered.”

Organizers posted that “although Australia is far from where the murder took place, we have a voice.”

Thousands of protesters are expected at similar rallies planned for the Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide on Saturday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tells Sydney Radio 2GB “there’s no need to import things… happening in other countries here to Australia,” referring to US riots.

— AP