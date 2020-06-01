Government agrees to five-year plan for Druze and Circassians

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Sydney racial justice protest scrapped over violence fears
Fearful of conflict, organizers have canceled a peaceful protest planned for Sydney over the death of George Floyd in the United States.
A rally planned at Sydney’s downtown Hyde Park for tomorrow was canceled after people threatened to create “havoc and protest against the event,” an organizer says on social media.
The rally was presented as a peaceful protest against the overrepresentation of indigenous Australians in Australia’s criminal justice system as well as in solidarity for Floyd who was “brutally and inhumanly murdered.”
Organizers posted that “although Australia is far from where the murder took place, we have a voice.”
Thousands of protesters are expected at similar rallies planned for the Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide on Saturday.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tells Sydney Radio 2GB “there’s no need to import things… happening in other countries here to Australia,” referring to US riots.
— AP
Energy minister ups 2030 renewable energy target to 30%
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz announces that the targets for renewable energy by 2030 are officially being raised from 17 percent to 30%.
This means that over the coming decade, solar installations will be built to produce the equivalent of all the electricity produced today, he says on Facebook.
Steinitz, who is beginning his second stint as energy minister, says, without explaining how the figures are reached, that “the environmental significance is the replacement of coal and pollutants with solar energy and natural gas, which will lead to a 93% reduction in air pollution, and a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per capita.”
Israel has recently become an exporter in natural gas, though it pumps out the un-renewable kind found in the deep sea bed, and not renewable biomethane gas.
The minister has come under heavy pressure to increase the 17% renewable energy target set within the framework of the Paris Accords, as well as criticism for portraying natural gas — something for which he advocates strongly as well — as clean, given that it is also a fossil fuel which is polluting, although to a lesser extent than coal.
— Sue Surkes
Government agrees to five-year plan for Druze and Circassians
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says that he has agreed with Druze leaders to push a multi-year plan to budget money for the Druze and Circassian communities.
“The PMO, the treasury and regional cooperation ministry will immediately begin to put together a five-year plan to bolster and develop Druze and Circassian towns,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office says.
It does not say how much money will go toward the plan.
On Sunday, hundreds of Druze and Circassian activists and community leaders protested outside Netanyahu’s home and a cabinet meeting, demanding a multi-year budget.
