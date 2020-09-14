Group says it will suspend anti-Netanyahu protests during lockdown

Walla reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says the normalization agreement with the UAE will only go into effect once it is voted on by the Knesset.

The news comes in the form of a letter from the Prime Minister’s Office to a lawyer who had petitioned to know how the deal could go into effect if it is not approved by the government or Knesset, as required by law.

“Given the importance of the agreement, the prime minister intends to suggest that the government present it to the Knesset,” the letter reads.

There is no confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The wording of the agreement between Israel and the UAE has yet to be officially published, leading to questions about what Jerusalem agreed to.

According to a Kan reporter, Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz claims that included in the deal with the UAE and Bahrain is a freeze on settlement building.