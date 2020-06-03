Health Ministry: HMOs to launch widespread serological testing next week

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana has said authorities should “minimize harm” to normative citizens charged with offenses related to cannabis use.

Ohana says so in his office’s response to a High Court petition calling on the court to instruct the government to annul the criminality of cannabis use.

Ohana says he will form a team to review a more tolerant policy toward cannabis use.

Earlier this year the prime minister said he would seek to wipe the criminal records of Israelis convicted of possessing or using marijuana.