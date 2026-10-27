Heavy rains close highways, hiking trails in south; effect on voter turnout unclear

Heavy rains pour down on southern Israel, cutting off the main entrance to the southernmost city of Eilat, amid a national election that has seen record-high turnout so far.

Rain also falls in the center of the country, with thunderstorms hitting Jerusalem in the late afternoon.

רחבת הכותל מתרוקנת מאנשים בעקבות גשם כבד שהחל כעת pic.twitter.com/NQ2sC4WnMF — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) October 27, 2026

Downpour on the Negev and Arava deserts, and eastward to the Judean Foothills and Dead Sea, prompts the closure of Route 90, which leads to Eilat. Traffic from the city is open only to Ramon International Airport, police say.

At one measuring station near Eilat, the Israel Meteorological Service reports 17 millimeters (0.7 inches) over three hours. The rains are expected to get stronger and to continue into the night.

State agencies warn that driving or hiking during the rainfall is dangerous, as flash floods have proved fatal in the past. The Israel Police orders the closure of all hiking sites from Beersheba to Eilat, and calls on the public to avoid any walking trails or streams.

It is not immediately clear how the weather might disrupt voter turnout, which is currently at the highest for this hour ever recorded.