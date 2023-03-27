Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Herzog hails overhaul delay, says he’s ready to host ‘genuine and serious talks’

27 March 2023, 9:33 pm Edit

President Isaac Herzog says the decision to delay the overhaul push is “the right thing,” urging “genuine, serious, and responsible talks that will urgently calm the spirits and lower the flames.”

Cautioning against violence as part of mass protests, Herzog says his official residence is “open to become a space of dialogue and development of as wide agreements as possible, to extricate our beloved Israel from the deep crisis we’re in.”

