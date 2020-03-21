Hungary proposes sweeping new virus emergency powers
search
home page
Live Now

Health Ministry urges Israelis to stay inside ‘despite the warm weather’

As people seen taking strolls through parks and along boardwalks, ministry director tells Israelis to remain at home

By Jacob Magid Today, 4:02 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Illustrative: Families enjoy a warm summer day in Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)
Illustrative: Families enjoy a warm summer day in Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.

4:30 pm

Hungary proposes sweeping new virus emergency powers

Hungary’s government has submitted a bill to parliament that would enable sweeping rule-by-decree powers to tackle the coronavirus under an extended state of emergency, as well as introducing jail terms for spreading “fake news.”

According to the draft posted on the parliament website late on Friday, the bill would enable the government to indefinitely extend the state of emergency and its associated powers of rule by decree, removing the current requirement for MPs to approve any extension.

Hungary ordered a state of emergency on March 11 as part of protective measures aimed at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which have included the closure of borders to non-national passenger traffic.

According to the draft bill, during the period of the state of emergency the government could “by decree suspend the use of certain laws, diverge from statutory provisions, and introduce other extraordinary measures, in the interest of guaranteeing the stabilization of the lives, health, personal and material security of citizens, as well as the economy.”

Critics of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing government worry that this clause might allow it to arbitrarily regulate by force of decree.

Another clause in the draft raises the possibility of a “forced parliamentary break,” prompting concerns that the government could suspend the current assembly session.

The draft also proposes criminal code changes to levy stiff jail terms for violating quarantine orders or for spreading what Budapest has called “fake news” about its measures and the coronavirus.

The penalties include eight-year sentences for causing death by breaching disease control measures, and five years for “anyone publicly disseminating a false fact or falsifying an actual fact (…) preventing or frustrating the effectiveness” of anti-virus orders.

The bill could come before parliament next week where it will need a two-thirds supermajority to pass.

Hungary has so far reported 103 cases of the infection, and four virus-related deaths.

— AFP

4:17 pm

US athletics federation calls for Olympic postponement

US athletics’ governing body has joined calls for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed, urging United States Olympic chiefs to push for the games to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), USA Track and Field chief Max Siegel said forging ahead with Olympic preparations “would not be in the best interest of our athletes.”

The USATF call for a postponement echoes a similar request by USA Swimming on Friday after the USOPC said it was too soon to postpone the July 24-August 9 Games.

Siegel urges the USOPC to support a postponement, citing the health and safety of athletes as well as disruption to training and competition schedules caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our athletes are under tremendous pressure stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness is among our highest priorities,” Siegel says.

“The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone’s health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this difficult situation has, and continues to take, on our athletes and their Olympic Games preparations.

“For those reasons, USATF is respectfully requesting that the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) advocate to the IOC for the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Siegel acknowledges that there “were no perfect answers” to what was a “very complex and difficult decision.”

“But this position at least provides our athletes with the comfort of knowing that they will have adequate time to properly prepare themselves physically, mentally and emotionally to be able to participate in a safe and successful Olympic Games, and that they can shift their focus toward taking care of themselves and their families,” he says.

“We urge the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes.”

—  AFP

4:15 pm

Police seen dispersing gatherings at parks and boardwalks in Tel Aviv

Police are seen driving through parks, plazas and boardwalks in Tel Aviv, telling Israelis to return home.

Health Ministry guidelines allow civilians to take a 10 minute stroll near their homes or leave the house for unorganized exercise of up to five people.

4:14 pm

Health Ministry urges Israelis to stay inside ‘despite the warm weather’

As large numbers of Israelis are seen strolling through parks and boardwalks in Tel Aviv and throughout the country taking advantage of the warm weekend weather, the Health Ministry issues a statement urging the public to remain at home.

“The nice weather is not a reason to leave the house,” the ministry says.

“Follow the Health Ministry’s guidelines, otherwise we will find ourselves with a significant outbreak,” says the ministry’s director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov.

The guidelines allow Israelis to leave the home for unorganized sport activity of up to five people as well as a short 10 minute walk, which many people appear to be taking advantage of.

read more:
comments
Live Now
4:30 pm

Hungary proposes sweeping new virus emergency powers

Hungary’s government has submitted a bill to parliament that would enable sweeping rule-by-decree powers to tackle the coronavirus under an extended state of emergency, as well as introducing jail terms for spreading “fake news.”

According to the draft posted on the parliament website late on Friday, the bill would enable the government to indefinitely extend the state of emergency and its associated powers of rule by decree, removing the current requirement for MPs to approve any extension.

Hungary ordered a state of emergency on March 11 as part of protective measures aimed at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which have included the closure of borders to non-national passenger traffic.

According to the draft bill, during the period of the state of emergency the government could “by decree suspend the use of certain laws, diverge from statutory provisions, and introduce other extraordinary measures, in the interest of guaranteeing the stabilization of the lives, health, personal and material security of citizens, as well as the economy.”

Critics of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing government worry that this clause might allow it to arbitrarily regulate by force of decree.

Another clause in the draft raises the possibility of a “forced parliamentary break,” prompting concerns that the government could suspend the current assembly session.

The draft also proposes criminal code changes to levy stiff jail terms for violating quarantine orders or for spreading what Budapest has called “fake news” about its measures and the coronavirus.

The penalties include eight-year sentences for causing death by breaching disease control measures, and five years for “anyone publicly disseminating a false fact or falsifying an actual fact (…) preventing or frustrating the effectiveness” of anti-virus orders.

The bill could come before parliament next week where it will need a two-thirds supermajority to pass.

Hungary has so far reported 103 cases of the infection, and four virus-related deaths.

— AFP