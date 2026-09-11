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IDF confirms killing commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:45 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF confirms killing the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip last night.

In a statement, the military and Shin Bet say that Khan Younis Brigade commander Muhammad Abdul Salam al-Yazouri was involved in advancing dozens of attacks on troops, as well as restoring Hamas’s capabilities.

The same strike in Khan Younis also killed Hudhaifa Muammar, a company commander, and Muhammad Bahjat Radi, another Hamas operative, according to the IDF.

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