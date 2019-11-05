IDF general warns Iran could launch ‘sophisticated’ attack against Israel

In a leaked recording, a senior Israel Defense Forces general warns that Iran could inflict heavy damage if it chooses to attack Israel, as he asks for a budget increase to counter the threats from Tehran.

“There are Iranian Quds forces in the Golan Heights, and that’s not fear-mongering, they’re there,” head of IDF Operations, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, can be heard saying in the remarks carried by the Kan public broadcaster.

“All signs are indicating that… 2020 has the potential to be an unfavorable year from a security perspective.”

Haliva mentions the attack on Saudi oil facilities in September as an example of what Iranian forces are capable of.

“It was a sophisticated attack that managed to evade both US and Saudi defenses… whoever says that it can’t happen to us isn’t a professional,” he says.

Haliva made the remarks earlier today to the Finance Ministry’s Budget Department.