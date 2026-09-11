IDF releases footage showing inside of Hezbollah’s Ali Taher tunnels

The IDF releases footage of troops scanning the inside of Hezbollah’s tunnels beneath the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon, before the underground complex was destroyed last night.

Some 50 Hezbollah operatives were believed to be holed up under Ali Taher when a new ceasefire took effect in June. The IDF asserts that no members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were in the tunnels, contrary to recent reports.

The military says it killed many of the Hezbollah operatives during the offensive to capture the underground site, including some trying to flee the tunnels and some trying to bring reinforcements.

A video published by the IDF shows two Hezbollah operatives being struck after opening fire from one of the tunnel shafts. Inside the tunnels, around a dozen bodies were found by the troops, according to the military.

Still, some of the Hezbollah operatives are assessed to have fled the area.

The military says it will “reorganize” its deployment in the area following the destruction of the tunnels, but will still remain in control of the ridge with surveillance and firepower.

IDF troops scan Hezbollah tunnels under Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon, in footage published on September 11, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)