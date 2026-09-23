Three Jerusalem minors arrested over synagogue attacks after Reform temple repeatedly vandalized

Three minors from Jerusalem have been arrested over alleged involvement in damage to a synagogue building in the city’s Baka neighborhood, authorities say.

Police do not name the synagogue, but the arrests follow repeated incidents of vandalism against Baka’s Reform Kol HaNeshama congregation. On Sunday night, during Yom Kippur, unidentified assailants tore through a window screen at the synagogue and threw a glass plate into the building, where it shattered.

A week before that, youths dressed in religious garb egged congregants during Rosh Hashanah. Last month, an LGBTQ Pride flag inside the building was torn down by trespassers.

Police say they will request the suspects be kept in custody, at an arraignment today.