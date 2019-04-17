IDF says it completed successful live-fire test of Patriot missile system

The Israeli military conducted successful live-fire tests of its Patriot missile system on Tuesday, the IDF says.

The exercise had been subjected to the military censor until now.

“Air defense soldiers from the Israeli Air Force conducted successful interceptions of targets at various heights and ranges,” the military says in a statement.

The Patriot air defense system is meant to intercept both incoming aircraft and long-range ballistic missiles.

The Air Force says the exercise, which was conducted in central Israel, was meant to test the preparedness of its air defense and technical units, as well as the Patriot batteries themselves.

Two foreign military delegations visited the exercise, the military says, refusing to specify the two countries.

— Judah Ari Gross