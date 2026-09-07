IDF says manhunt underway for ‘terrorist armed with a knife’ who stabbed settler at outpost

The IDF says it has launched a manhunt for the Palestinian who stabbed an Israeli settler at a farming outpost in the West Bank a short while ago.

The Israeli man aged around 20 was stabbed multiple times at the Maoz Yehuda settlement farm and is listed in moderate-to-serious condition, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.

The military says the “terrorist armed with a knife” who attacked the Israeli man near the Palestinian village of Usarin fled the scene.

“Numerous IDF troops” were dispatched to the area to search for the attacker, the army says, adding that it has imposed closures on nearby Palestinian towns.