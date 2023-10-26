Join our Community
IDF strike kills deputy head of Hamas intelligence directorate

By Emanuel Fabian 26 October 2023, 6:35 pm 2 Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Smoke rises from buildings demolished by Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip on October 26, 2023. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)
The Israel Defense Forces says it has killed the deputy head of Hamas’s intelligence directorate, Shadi Barud, in a strike in the Gaza Strip today.

The IDF accuses Barud of planning the October 7 attacks in southern Israel with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Barud previously served as a battalion commander in the Khan Younis area and held other roles in the terror group’s intelligence directorate, and “was responsible for planning numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” the IDF adds.

The IDF publishes a video showing the airstrike that killed the senior commander.

