IDF to recognize same-sex families in updated recruitment forms

A Likud MK last night gloated during a Knesset House Committee meeting that the coalition intends to make the Supreme Court “irrelevant” and secure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s continued rule for another decade, according to footage published today by Channel 12.

“How can you hide this embarrassment?” Meretz MK Michal Rozin can be heard the telling committee chairman, Likud MK Miki Zohar.

“Imagine the override clause passes, the Supreme Court is no longer an address. The immunity law passes, you’ll be stuck with Bibi for another ten years,” Zohar told Rozin, visibly smiling and laughing. “What will you do then? I think this could be one of the most difficult [Knesset] terms for you.”

“It’s the end of democracy,” retorted Rozin.

“An irrelevant Supreme Court and Bibi here for another ten years! Oh my God,” Zohar said, using Netanyahu’s nickname.

“In short, Erdogan is here,” Rozin replied, alluding to the Turkish president who has made sweeping constitutional changes to enable him to continue ruling for decades.

Zohar then claimed that Netanyahu “is here democratically; he was voted in,” ignoring the fact that Erdogan has similarly been winning elections.