‘I’m innocent,’ freed Palestinian rape suspect says after release

A court in Istanbul has released an employee of the US consulate from house arrest for health reasons.

The court rules, however, that Nazmi Mete Canturk should continue to be barred from leaving the country pending the outcome of his trial.

Canturk — along with his wife and daughter — is on trial accused of links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey holds responsible for a failed coup attempt in 2016. He is among three US diplomatic missions’ Turkish employees to be prosecuted on terror or espionage charges.

The top US diplomat in Turkey, Jeffrey Hovenier, welcomes Canturk’s release but says the US sees “no evidence to support the charges brought against him.”

He calls for a quick resolution of cases brought against his staff.

— AP