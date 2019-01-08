Iran behind two assassinations in Netherlands – Dutch minister

Gal Hirsch becomes latest general to launch a political party

Retired brigadier general Gal Hirsch, a controversial former candidate to be Israel’s top cop, announces today the formation of a new political party that will run in the April 9 elections.

The party will be called Magen Israel, or “Shield of Israel.” Hirsch held the first gathering of party activists and supporters yesterday, Hebrew-language media report.

Hirsch announced last week he would enter politics. He did not say which party he would join, but media assessments linked him to a yet-to-be-announced party or the ruling Likud.

Hirsch has faced numerous controversies in recent years linked to his business interests — concerns that torpedoed his nomination for police commissioner in 2015.

Police and the Israel Tax Authority are expected to recommend indicting Hirsch on tax evasion, it was reported last week, two days after he announced he would run for Knesset.

Hirsch reacted angrily to the report and called it a “predictable response” to his announcement.

“It appears we are watching a rerun. The same police that three and a half years ago illegally thwarted my candidacy for the role of police commissioner are now even trying to thwart my candidacy for the Knesset through the same improper means and leaks that are completely unsubstantiated,” he said in a statement.

Hirsch claimed police were trying to pin “baseless” tax charges on him in order to justify their initial decision to investigate him.