Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Iran says Basij force commander killed in ‘terrorist attack’ in country’s southeast

By AFP Today, 4:03 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

A local commander in Iran’s paramilitary Basij force was killed in a “terrorist attack” in the country’s restive southeast, local media reports.

Abdolraouf Eshaghi, a commander in the Parud district of Sistan-Baluchistan province, had been “martyred,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency says, without providing details.

It is not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Yesterday, Iranian authorities said three people were killed and nine arrested during a raid in the province on hideouts of Islamist groups it claimed were affiliated with Israel and the United States.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has long seen clashes between Iranian security forces, insurgents and drug smugglers.

One of Iran’s poorest provinces, it is home to a sizable ethnic Baloch population, most of whom are Sunni Muslims in a Shia-majority nation.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.