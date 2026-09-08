Iran says Basij force commander killed in ‘terrorist attack’ in country’s southeast

A local commander in Iran’s paramilitary Basij force was killed in a “terrorist attack” in the country’s restive southeast, local media reports.

Abdolraouf Eshaghi, a commander in the Parud district of Sistan-Baluchistan province, had been “martyred,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency says, without providing details.

It is not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Yesterday, Iranian authorities said three people were killed and nine arrested during a raid in the province on hideouts of Islamist groups it claimed were affiliated with Israel and the United States.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has long seen clashes between Iranian security forces, insurgents and drug smugglers.

One of Iran’s poorest provinces, it is home to a sizable ethnic Baloch population, most of whom are Sunni Muslims in a Shia-majority nation.