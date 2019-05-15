Iran’s Zarif says ‘no possibility’ of talks with US

Sky News is reporting that the UK has raised the threat level for British personnel in Iraq because of a heightened risk from Iran.

Sky also says on Thursday that British forces and diplomats in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar have also been placed on an increased state of alert.

The Ministry of Defense declines to comment. But it said Wednesday that it recognizes threats in the region to British, American and coalition forces and acts accordingly.

The ministry says it keeps “the security of our deployed personnel and assets under constant review” and that it has a “very robust range of force protection measures.”

It says that Britain “has long been clear about our concerns over Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region.”

— AP