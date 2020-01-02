Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue

An Iraqi activist was shot dead overnight in Baghdad, a police source tells AFP, as anti-government rallies carry on despite a separate day-long siege of the US embassy.

The activist, Saadoun al-Luhaybi, was shot in the head in a southwestern neighborhood of the Iraqi capital, the police source says.

He had been taking part in youth-led demonstrations rocking Iraq since early October that have demanded the ouster of a governing class seen as corrupt, inept and beholden to Iran.

— AFP