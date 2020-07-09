Israel arrests two well-known Hamas commanders in Ramallah

Israeli security forces have arrested two well-known Hamas commanders in Ramallah this morning.

Jamal al-Tawil, a resident of al-Bireh, and Hussein Abu Kweik are high-ranking officials in the Gaza-based terror group.

The Shin Bet security service, which has confirmed the arrests of the two Hamas officials to The Times of Israel, characterizes them as “routine” without elaborating. Al-Tawil and Abu Kweik are still being held, the spokesperson says.

“The arrest of two Hamas senior officials, Jamal al-Tawil and Hussein Abu Kweik, is a failed attempt by the occupation to thwart the path of joint action,” Hamas says in a statement, referring to recent statements that Hamas and its rival Fatah will coordinate against Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

Fifteen other Palestinians were arrested last night in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian Authority official news agency WAFA.

