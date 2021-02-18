Israel, US launch development of Arrow 4 anti-missile system

Israel and the United States have begun developing the Arrow 4 missile defense system, the Defense Ministry announces.

“Arrow-4 will be an advanced, innovative interceptor missile with enhanced capabilities. It will address a wide range of evolving threats in the region and will replace the Arrow-2 interceptors over the next decades,” it says.

The Arrow system — currently made up of the Arrow, Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptor missiles — represents the longest range of Israel’s air defense network, designed predominantly to shoot down ballistic and cruise missiles, including those that could be used to carry a nuclear warhead or other non-conventional munitions.

“The development of Arrow-4 together with our American partners will result in a technological and operational leap forward, preparing us for the future battle field and evolving threats in the Middle East and beyond,” says Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a statement.