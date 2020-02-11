Israeli envoy Danon to UN Security Council: Abbas ‘not serious about peace’

PA President Abbas tells the UN Security Council that the Palestinains people will not resort to violence in response to the Trump peace plan or in an effort to gain statehood.

“I would like to call on the Israeli people to say that the continued occupation and continued military occupation of another people will not help your security,” he says. “We have to remain partners, each in his sovereign country.”

He adds: “We are not against Jewish people or Jews. We are Muslims. A Muslim who says he is against a Jewish person is committing blasphemy.”

“We are not against the Jewish people. We are against those who attack us and our land,” he says.

“We call to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state. We will not surrender,” he says, but adds, “We believe in combating violence and therefore we will not resort to violence. We will not resort to terrorism. We will not resort to violence.”