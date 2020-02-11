The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s event as they happen.
Israeli envoy Danon to UN Security Council: Abbas ‘not serious about peace’
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon tells the UN Security Council that “President Abbas is not serious about negotiations or about peace.”
“He came here to distract from his unwillingness to negotiate,” he says, noting that the PA president regularly travels to the US to speak at the UN but has not met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 10 years.
If he was serious about peace “he would be in Jerusalem or Washington, DC,” Danon says.
Abbas: We will not resort to terrorism. We will not resort to violence
PA President Abbas tells the UN Security Council that the Palestinains people will not resort to violence in response to the Trump peace plan or in an effort to gain statehood.
“I would like to call on the Israeli people to say that the continued occupation and continued military occupation of another people will not help your security,” he says. “We have to remain partners, each in his sovereign country.”
He adds: “We are not against Jewish people or Jews. We are Muslims. A Muslim who says he is against a Jewish person is committing blasphemy.”
“We are not against the Jewish people. We are against those who attack us and our land,” he says.
“We call to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state. We will not surrender,” he says, but adds, “We believe in combating violence and therefore we will not resort to violence. We will not resort to terrorism. We will not resort to violence.”
Abbas: We cannot accept the US as a sole mediator again
PA President Abbas tells the UN Security Council that “the US alone cannot be the sole mediator.”
“Among the Quartet you are welcome but as a sole mediator, we cannot accept,” he says.
“We have tried but we cannot accept it again.”
Abbas to Trump: Give us the opportunity to reach peace. Your plan doesn’t do that
“Believe me, if there is peace between us and the Israeli people, it will be the most beautiful form of peace, but give us this opportunity to achieve peace,” Abbas tells the UN Security Council, claiming the plan does not allow them to.
“I hope that President Trump will be just and fair so that we can have the opportunity to reach peace.”
Abbas says that Israel has ‘rejected every opportunity for peace’
“We are fighting terrorism. We are not terrorists,” PA President Abbas tells the UN Security Council, rejecting what he calls “Israeli misrepresentations.”
“The Palestinians do not waste an opportunity to waste an opportunity. We never waste opportunities for peace,” he says.
“On the other hand, Israeli governments and Israeli settlements have destroyed every opportunity for peace,” he says.
“They are building settlements with impunity. They confiscated land. They continued their war with our people in the Gaza Strip, supported unfortunately by the US administration.”
Abbas says someone’s giving Trump bad advice on conflict: ‘Trump is not like that’
Abbass, addressing the UN Security Council, says that when he met with US President Trump in 2017, he was promised that the US would announce support for a number of key Palestinians positions.
But, he says, “something happened” that led Trump to change his mind and “fully support Israeli wishes.”
“I don’t know who gave him this unacceptable advice,” Abbas says.
“I know that Trump is not like that. The President Trump I met is not like that. And it is very surprising.”
Abbas at UN Security Council: Peace is still possible, but not via Trump plan
PA President Abbas says that he believes peace is still possible, but that it will not come via the Trump peace plan.
“I have come before you today to say that peace between Israelis and Palestinians is still possible. It’s achievable. I have come to build an international partnership toward peace,” he says.
“But we must reject this unjust plan,” he insists.
He says it was drawn up by one country (the US), on behalf of another country (Israel), in an attempt to impose terms on the Palestinians in breach of international law and UN resolutions.
Abbas to UN Security Council: Trump plan ‘legitimizes what is illegal,’ strengthens ‘apartheid regime’
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas tells a UN Security Council meeting that US President Donald Trump’s peace plan annuls the Palestinians’ right to “self-determination, freedom and independence in our own state.”
“It legitimizes what is illegal: settlement and annexation of Palestinian land.”
He says it “should not be considered as an international reference for negotiations.”
“This is an Israeli-American preemptive plan in order to put an end to the question of Palestine,” he says. “It was rejected by us because it considers that East Jerusalem is no longer under the sovereignty of the state of Palestine… It leaves Palestine fragmented… It would put an end to the question of Palestinian refugees” and would “end all basis for a peace plan…”
“This plan will not bring peace or stability to the region, and therefore we will not accept this plan. We will confront its application on the ground.”
Abbas said the deal “strengthening the apartheid regime.” It “rewards the occupation instead of holding it accountable for all the crimes it perpetrated against our people and our land.”
Guterres to UN Security Council: ‘This is a time for dialogue, reconciliation and reason’
UN Secretary General António Guterres tells a UN Security Council meeting on “the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” that the UN remains committed to “two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side.”
“I address you today with a deep sense on concern as we witness tensions around the world, particularly in the Middle East,” Guterres says ahead of PA President Abbas’s speech.
“This is a time for dialogue, reconciliation and reason,” he says.
UN Special Representative to the Middle East, Nikolay Mladenov, tells the Council that unilateral steps “must be opposed.”
“Such steps would have a devastating impact for the prospects of a two-state solution,” he says of Israeli proposals to immediately annex parts of the West Bank.
Abbas to address UN Security Council on Trump peace plan
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is set to address the UN Security Council at 5 p.m. Israel time (10 a.m. EST) during a special session on
“The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.”
PLO Executive Committee member Ahmad Majdalani told The Times of Israel yesterday that Abbas will call for a multilateral mechanism to support the peace process and will warn of consequences of Israel annexing parts of the West Bank.
Security Council members will not, however, be voting on a draft resolution condemning the peace plan. Palestinian officials denied the resolution had been pulled, but diplomats said many members, including European countries, rejected the language in a draft that had circulated.
Introduced by Indonesia and Tunisia, the resolution was withdrawn because it risked not having nine out of 15 votes in its favor, the minimum required for adoption provided there is no veto by a permanent member.
Britain unveils new laws to stop early release of terrorists
Britain unveils emergency laws to stop convicted terrorists from being automatically released partway through their prison sentences, following two attacks in London.
The government hopes the bill will swiftly pass through parliament and become law by the end of the month.
“No dangerous terrorist should be released automatically only to go on to kill and maim innocent people on our streets. Enough is enough,” says Justice Secretary Robert Buckland.
Prisoners are currently released on license — an automatic parole — around halfway through their sentences.
Under the proposed new law, terror convicts will only be considered for release after serving two-thirds of their sentence, and then only after consideration by a parole board.
The change will affect around 50 prisoners currently behind bars.
— AFP
Egypt says its population has hit 100 million
Egypt’s population has reached 100 million, the country’s statistics agency says, highlighting the threat of overpopulation.
The North African country retains its position as the most populous Arab nation and Africa’s third most populous country behind Ethiopia and Nigeria.
A counter installed atop the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) ticked over into nine digits for the first time, the agency says.
A new baby is born in Egypt roughly every 17.9 seconds, the statistics body calculates.
Birthrates in Egypt have skyrocketed in the past three decades with around 1.5 million babies born every year — but they have recently slowed down as Egypt’s government has encouraged smaller families.
Egyptians numbered around 57 million 30 years ago.
— AFP
Downing of Syrian regime helicopter kills two pilots
A Syrian military helicopter has been downed by Turkish in Syria’s war-torn province of Idlib, killing both pilots, a war monitor group says.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the aircraft crashed near the village of Qaminas, southeast of Idlib city, after being hit by a rocket fired by Turkish forces.
Ankara, which supports Syrian armed groups in the rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, acknowledged the attack but did not claim responsibility.
Turkey’s defense ministry said it had obtained information that “a helicopter belonging to the regime has crashed” without specifying who was responsible.
— AFP
140 suspected coronavirus cases checked in Israel, all cleared
The Health Ministry reports that 140 people suspected of having contracted the coronavirus have been examined so far in Israel, and that all have been cleared of the virus.
“At the same time, the ministry’s assumption is that the coronavirus will arrive in Israel and the system continues to prepare for this scenario,” a statement from the ministry adds.
The ministry says to do so it will be increasing the number of tests done at the Tel Hashomer Central Laboratory, and will prepare an additional three laboratories for coronavirus testing and verification: Soroka hospital in Beersheba, Hadassah in Jerusalem and Rambam in Haifa.
Erdogan vows Damascus will pay ‘heavy price’ for any attack
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows that Syria will pay a “heavy price” for any attack on Turkish troops, a day after five soldiers were killed in regime shelling in the Idlib region.
“The more they attack our soldiers, they will pay a very, very heavy price,” Erdogan tells a televised ceremony in Ankara.
Turkey responded on Monday with artillery fire on Syrian positions and said it had “neutralized” 101 Syrian regime soldiers after the killing of five Turks in Idlib — the last major rebel bastion.
The exchange was the second such clash in a week, after eight Turks were killed in regime fire last week, which again prompted a military response from Turkey.
“The regime… got what it deserved in Idlib,” Erdogan says. “But it is not enough.”
— AFP
Court sends man who helped 2016 Tel Aviv New Year’s Day shooter to prison
Overturning a previous sentence of community service, the Supreme Court sends Mohammed Milhem to prison for a year for providing assistance to Nashat Milhem, the Islamic State-inspired terrorist who killed three people in a shooting in Tel Aviv on New Year’s Day, 2016.
The Haifa District Court had sentenced Mohammed Milhem to 300 hours of community service for purchasing a cellphone for Milhem while he was on the run from security forces, despite the fact that the latter admitted to him that he had carried out the shooting.
Nashat Milhem killed two people in a shooting attack outside the Simta Bar on Tel Aviv’s busy Dizengoff Street. Shift manager Alon Bakal, 26, and patron Shimon Ruimi, 30, were killed in a hail of bullets as the gunman opened fire with a submachine gun. Seven people were also wounded.
Milhem later shot dead taxi driver Ayman Shaaban as he fled the scene. He abandoned the taxi on a road in northern Tel Aviv, before taking a bus to Ar’ara. He was eventually tracked down by security forces a week later after a massive manhunt and shot dead after he opened fire.
Palestinians rally against Trump plan amid struggle at UN
Thousands of Palestinians are rallying in the West Bank city of Ramallah against US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and in support of the Palestinian leadership as it tries to gain backing at the United Nations for a resolution opposing the proposal.
PA Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plans to deliver a speech at the UN later in the day, but members will not be voting on a draft resolution. Palestinian officials deny the resolution had been pulled, but diplomats say many members, including European countries, rejected the language in a draft that had circulated.
Protesters are packing Al-Manara Square in Ramallah, the West Bank headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, waving Palestinian flags and banners condemning the plan.
An English-language banner read “Trump is part of the problem not the solution,” while another condemned the “theft of the century.”
“All Palestinian people and all the factions, national and Islamic, are standing behind President Mahmoud Abbas,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh tells the crowd.
“All the streets are full,” he says. “This is the Palestinian response.”
— AP
comments