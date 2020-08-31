The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Israeli plane flies over Oman for several minutes, for no apparent reason
The historic El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi has seemingly strayed from its flight path and entered Oman from the UAE for several minutes before crossing back into the Emirates.
It is unclear if the plane is making an unscheduled stop, or if perhaps the deviation was for diplomatic reasons to show off warming ties with Muscat.
Lebanon taps diplomat to be next PM
Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, to form a new government after he secured 90 votes in the 128-member parliament.
Adib tells reporters his number one priority will be to quickly form a government able to implement crucial reforms to regain the trust of the Lebanese and international community.
His appointment comes weeks after a devastating explosion in Beirut. The country is also mired in a severe economic crisis.
— AP
UK outbreak linked to Greece flight
British authorities say 16 coronavirus cases have been linked to a flight that brought UK tourists back from Greece, and everyone aboard has been told to isolate themselves for two weeks.
Public Health Wales says it is contacting almost 200 people who were aboard the Tui flight from the Greek island of Zante to Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday.
Gwen Lowe of Public Health Wales says 30 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last week among people who returned from Zante on several flights. She says the number is expected to rise.
Israel recently upped the number of tourists it says can visit Greece weekly, to 1,200. It is on a list of countries that Israel exempts from quarantine guidelines for returning travelers.
— with AP
Nearly 70 new COVID-19 cases found in Gaza
The Gaza Strip has seen 69 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Hamas health spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra says. Gaza’s total number of active cases outside of quarantine centers now stands at 280.
Around 10% of tests are coming back positive, a dangerous sign for the future of the fight against COVID-19 in the coastal enclave. According to the World Health Organization, a positive return rate of less than 5% is a necessary benchmark for demonstrating that the pandemic is under control in a given country.
Hamas health officials have said that Gaza’s frail health system cannot handle more than 2,000 active cases. A Hamas-initiated lockdown that began last Tuesday is due to expire tomorrow but will likely be extended.
A spokesperson for the Hamas Interior Ministry says that many businesses in the Gaza Strip have had their licenses revoked after opening, and that earlier exceptions for some stores are being rescinded to prevent the spread of the virus.
Rising tensions between Hamas and Israel could also affect Gaza’s battle with coronavirus. In recent weeks, Gaza-based groups have launched hundreds of explosive balloons into Israeli territory, causing widespread fires in areas around the Strip.
In response, Israel has conducted nightly airstrikes and closed the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing with Gaza to fuel. As a result, Gaza’s only power plant shut down two weeks ago. Much of Gaza — including hospitals — receives as little as four hours of electricity a day.
Four Gazans have died so far from the virus.
— Aaron Boxerman
Israeli plane crosses into UAE airspace
El Al flight LY971 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi has left Saudi airspace and is now over the UAE, according to flight tracking technology.
The flight skirted the UAE-Saudi border for several minutes before finally crossing over.
El Al flight buzzes Riyadh on way to Abu Dhabi
El Al flight LY971 has passed over Riyadh and is approaching the airspace of the UAE, according to flight-tracking radar.
The charter flight is the first commercial Israeli jetliner to openly use Saudi Arabian airspace.
It is set to reach the UAE’s airspace in the coming moments and will land in about 25 minutes.
The El Al flight to the UAE flew right over Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to online flight charts.
Even without landing for an intermediate stop, it's an amazing flight that was in Riyadh air controllers' supervision.
The El Al pilots know the way to Riyadh. pic.twitter.com/m23kpQ6KV7
— Lenny Ben-David (@lennybendavid) August 31, 2020
