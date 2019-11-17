Joint List says Netanyahu ‘incitement’ leading to death threats

The Joint List of predominantly Arab parties accuses Prime Minister Netanyahu of “incitement” that it says led to death threats against its members.

With the clock running out for Blue and White chief Benny Gantz to form a coalition, Netanyahu is claiming his centrist rival is working to put together a minority government backed by the Joint List. The premier has dubbed Joint List lawmakers “supporters of Islamic Jihad and Hamas,” a pair of Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

“In recent days Netanyahu has crossed every line with his dangerous and wild incitement. He is spreading lies and claiming our Knesset members are terror supporters. The Arab community and its representatives are legitimate like every community,” the party says in a statement.

“We appeal to President Reuven Rivlin and the attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, to take a stance against incitement, which has led to dozens of death threats against our members,” the statement adds.