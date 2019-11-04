Jordan says citizens detained by Israel to return home this week

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi says two Jordanian nationals being held by Israel will be returned home by the end of the week.

He makes the announcement on Twitter.

“Heba al-Labadi and Abdel Rahman Miri will return to the homeland before the start of the weekend. The government worked to secure their release since the first day [they were arrested] in accordance with strict instructions from his majesty King Abdullah II to take all measures necessary to bring them back safely,” he tweets.

Israel detained Heba al-Labadi, 32, and Abdul Rahman Miri, 29, at the Allenby crossing in the Jordan Valley on August 20 and September 2, respectively. The Palestinian Authority Prisoners Affairs Commission has said that both of them are being held under administrative detention orders.

Administrative detention orders allow Israel to hold certain suspects for months at a time without formal charges.

Earlier in October, Israel’s Shin Bet security service said that Labadi, who is of Palestinian descent, is being held “because of suspicion of her involvement in serious security violations,” without elaborating.

— With Adam Rasgon