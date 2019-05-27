Knesset committee okays vote to dissolve itself

The Knesset Arrangements Committee approves tonight’s plenum vote on Likud-drafted bill to dissolve the Knesset and trigger new elections.

MKs will debate the measure in the plenum this evening, and a preliminary vote on the bill is expected late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

If the bill passes, Israel would be in uncharted waters — sending the political system into disarray with a second snap election in just a matter of months.